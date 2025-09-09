Uganda beat Somalia to stay on World Cup course

Uganda made it two wins in as many matches this month with a laboured 2–0 victory over Somalia at Mandela National Stadium on Monday night.

The Cranes, riding high from Friday’s 4–0 demolition of Mozambique, were expected to dazzle again.

Instead, this felt more like a hangover. The early breakthrough came when Aziz Kayondo was felled in the box after being teed-on by Steven Mukwala, Allan Okello calmly converting the penalty on six minutes.

Jude Ssemugabi then punished slack defending in the 39th, tucking home to double the lead.

But rather than building on that cushion, Uganda looked flat.

Key men who had sparkled three days earlier struggled to ignite.

Captain Khalid Aucho, who did just fine against Mozambique, was largely anonymous in midfield.

Mukwala missed a gilt-edged one-on-one and then another clear-cut opportunity, while Rogers Mato and Okello did just enough without lifting the crowd.

At the back, however, Paul Put found some reassurance.

Debutant Toby Sibbick - despite playing out of position, made a good impression at right-back.

John Jordan Obita and Elio Capradossi, flanked by Kayondo, formed a steady line in front of Kenneth Ssemakula’s protective shield, although Somalia did have their moments, too.

That semblance of stability was needed, as goalkeeper Salim Jamal looked nervous under the high ball and might have been punished by stronger opposition.

The second half drifted, with the contest settled early and Uganda coasting rather than commanding.

Still, victory was what mattered, and the Cranes got it.

The result lifts Uganda to 15 points from eight matches, level with Mozambique but ahead on goal difference, behind leaders Algeria on 19.

Next up in October are tricky away trips to Botswana and Algeria — the side that beat Uganda at Namboole in June 2024.

Both will test credentials as Put’s men also eye Afcon 2025 in Morocco in December and January 2026.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf) – Group G

Monday result

Uganda 2-0 Somalia

Next fixtures

October 6, 2025: Botswana vs Uganda

October 13, 2025: Algeria vs Uganda

Afcon 2025 Finals – Morocco

December 2025 - January 2026