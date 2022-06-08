Uganda ‘begin’ Afcon journey

In an attempt to quickly shift conversation from the defeat in Algeria to today’s match against Niger at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic immediately declared Uganda’s Afcon charge earnestly starts today.

The Serbian’s calculations before the opening game wae at least 10 points to qualify for the Afcon finals, and for the two games against Algeria and Niger, Micho looked at least “three plus points.”

Even after the 2-0 defeat in Algeria, that calculus is still within his scope. Yet, that is declaration that could either spur his boys against the Nigeriens or even boomerang. The big hope is for the former.

After all, this is only the second match of the qualifiers and never should such an early game become a must-win affair.

But because the performance in Algiers - not necessarily the result - inspired little confidence; and given the games against Tanzania and Niger are not foregone conclusions, today’s clash carries such uneasiness.

Uganda’s previous home form will perhaps encourage the Cranes but that was at Namboole, and not Kitende, where the home team have struggled to show it is home.

Nonetheless, it is still home and Micho will remind his boys of just that, and if the Cranes cannot beat Niger, then they are simply not good enough.

Possible changes

First, changes - both in approach and personnel - might have to happen if the Cranes are to really ‘start’ their Afcon journey today.

While Uganda’s plan in Algiers was to soak in Algerians and try hit them on the break, the roles are odds-on to reverse today.

The responsibility to probe for goals and victory will be on Micho’s men.

Micho could make as many as three to four changes from the team that started in Algiers on Saturday.

Talented youngster Gavin Kizito was thrown to the deep end at a slightly alien right back position and in a game of such magnitude.

In the end the boy was destroyed on the night by Youcef Belaïli, whose demolition job - it should be added - was not limited to Kizito.

Micho could replace him with either Elvis Bwomono or Express’ Enoch Walusimbi, while in the middle of the park Bobosi Byaruhanga might come in for Marvin Youngsman, who made his debut in Algeria.

Despite missing a penalty in Algiers, Faruku Miya might be retained for his experience, and Allan Okello for creativity but skipper Emmanuel Okwi could give way for Fahad Bayo or Muhammad Shaban upfront.

Charles Lukwago, Bwomono, Halid Lwaliwa, Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme is the kind of back four you are likely to see.

Niger’s danger men

Khalid Aucho, Byaruhanga and Miya are a likely three-man midfield with Okello, Milton Karisa and Bayo or Shaban completing attack.

Daniel Sosah, the Belarus-based Nigerien striker who scored in the 1-1 draw with Tanzania at the weekend, and imposing forward Victorien Adebayor are the men the Cranes will keep their eyes on.

Uganda’s target is to win today and go into the next bracket of qualifiers in September with their destiny fully in their hands.

Uganda’s probable XI

Charles Lukwago, Elvis Bwomono, Halid Lwaliwa, Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme,

Khallid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Faruku Miya, Allan Okello, Milton Karisa, Fahad Bayo

Substitutes

Nafian Alionzi, Giousue Bellagambi (GKs), Allan Kyambadde, Derrick Kakooza, Steven Serwadda, Kizito Mugweri Gavin, Enoch Walusimbi, Musa Ramathan, Hakim Kiwanuka, Martin Kizza, Begisa James Penz, Marvin Youngman, Muhammad Shaban, Emmanuel Okwi