Uganda blow away Tanzania with pace

Uganda’s women national football team Crested Cranes, exorcised demons of a poor competitive record by beating Tanzania 3-1 in an international friendly on Friday at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Both sides are preparing their squads for the Olympic Qualifiers, where Uganda plays Rwanda twice in Kigali next week while Tanzania earned a walkover against Congo to set up a second round encounter with Botswana in October.

Tanzania came to Lugogo as favourites having beaten Uganda thrice in three competitive regional games in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

In fact they made a good account of themselves by turning a good start for Uganda into a counter attacking opportunity and goal in the second minute when Clement Oppa headed in Enekia Kasonga Lunyamila’s cross, which had initially been poorly dealt with by Ugandan centre-back Aisha Nantongo.

Uganda’ coach Ayub Khalifa had fielded seven players he had worked with in the U-17 and U-20 national teams in the past three years and for a while, the decision to ditch experience for familiarity seemed to be unraveling in front of the home crowd that will not have chance to watch Crested Cranes play against Rwanda as that home encounter has been moved for lack of a fitting facility here.

Debutant Samalie Nakacwa had been caught out of position early for Tanzania’s opener. Another first timer in Shakirah Nyinagahirwa was back to midfield after a year playing as winger for Kawempe Muslim in club football. And another debutant in Catherine Nagadya was looking overwhelmed with the occasion of graduating to senior team football.

Shamirah Nalugya, Sumaya Komuntale, Fauzia Najjemba and Nantongo have been in the senior set up for a while. But Nalugya was in a new midfield pivot role.

Kept to form

But Uganda weathered the storm, gradually grew into the game and got no more than they deserved when Hasifah Nassuna released Fauzia Najjemba in the 31st minute to turn on the burners and skip past Fatuma Issa before delivering a low cross that was converted by debutant Catherine Nagadya for the equalizer.

With the game tied at halftime, Khalifa chose to test another keeper in Daisy Nakaziro for the second half. She was hardly tested by the Tanzanians, far from a few long range ambitious shots that she comfortably dealt with.

Another debut was handed to Hadijah Nandago after the 55th minute but it was the late introduction of speedster Margaret Kunihira against a tired Tanzania defence that turned the game.

In the 86th minute, Nakacwa – who had by now recovered and pocketed Oppa – delivered a cross that bounced in front of the Tanzania keeper Hasnat Ubamba, hit the upright and was turned home by Najjemba for Uganda’s second.

In the 88th minute, Nakacwa found Nyinagahirwa, who then made a no-look pass to release Kunihira. The latter ran into space then delivered a peach of a goal, from the right wing, that can be mistaken for a cross for those who have not seen her do it severally for her club.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S FRIENDLY

Uganda 3-1 Tanzania

Player Rankings

Ruth Aturo (GK) – 5.5/10

Had only 45 minutes and was a guilty as her defenders for Tanzania’s second minute opener

Samalie Nakacwa – 7/10

She was caught out of position for Tanzania’s opener. But grew into her debut game for the senior team and kept Clement Oppa quiet for long. Then created the second and started the move for the third goal

Sumaya Komuntale – 5.5/10

Lukewarm day in office. She hardly paid attention defensively and was timid going forward

Aisha Nantongo – 6.5/10

She had no idea where Oppa was for the opener but grew into the game and made many solid challenges. Also comfortable on the ball

Shadia Nankya – 6/10

Probably still worried about the lengthy injury she had last year. Hardly wanted the ball but was up for the aerial battles

Shamirah Nalugya – 7.5/10

She looked comfortable in a new role as the pivot because it allowed her to get on the ball more regularly. Also contributed hugely defensively

Shakirah Nyinhagahirwa – 7.5/10

For a debutant, she played with so much comfort. Never afraid of challenges, created chances and was tidy in possession. Also showed her versatility by returning to midfield after playing a whole season as a winger for her club

Hasifah Nassuna – 7/10

She could have done with more physical presence around her to reduce her defensive contributions. But her good moments in the game were of real quality

Sandra Nabweteme – 7/10

Had a good first half but went quiet for long periods in the second then resurrected before she was withdrawn to show her creative juices

Catherine Nagadya – 6.5/10

Scored a good goal on her debut and was running the rings around the Tanzanians before she was withdrawn after 55 minutes

Fauzia Najjemba – 8/10

Good pace to create Nagadya’s goal then was in the right place for her goal after 85 minutes of using her pace to tire the Tanzanian defence.

Hadijah Nandago – 6/10

Not much of a threat in the box after coming on for Nagadya but was tidy in midfield as she looked comfortable played further away from goal too

Margaret Kunihira – 6/10

Did not play much after she replaced Nassuna but still had the fans on the edge of their seats with her pace and goal

Fazila Ikwaput – Unranked