Uganda bossing group after dispatching Niger

Top of the world! Top of the football world that includes Algeria, South Africa, Guinea and Niger — all trailing Uganda after the Cranes comfortably dispatched Niger 2-0 at Namboole on Monday night.

Allan Okello and Joel Sserunjogi’s goals in either half lifted Uganda — who were almost written off after a 3-0 opening day defeat to Algeria — to six points from two wins, clear at the summit of Group C.

The Cranes will remain top at least until Friday, August 15, when Algeria face Guinea and South Africa take on Niger.

Uganda sit two points ahead of both Algeria and South Africa, but the Cranes have played a match more.

Should both Algeria and South Africa win on Friday, they will move to seven points apiece, taking the matter of which two teams qualify for the quarterfinals to the final day.

Uganda will qualify for their historic Chan quarterfinals regardless of Friday's results if they beat South Africa next Monday.

But on Monday night, those permutations were far from the immediate need for Cranes. Winning, here, was. And the mood was right.

The electric Namboole crowd of over 34,000 sang and improvised chants to fill the void left by the banned vuvuzela. A Cranes player going down in the Niger box immediately triggered roars of “VAR! VAR! VAR!” — and boos greeted Niger’s first corner.

Inside the first 10 minutes, Herbert Achai’s delightful cross nearly broke the deadlock, but Enoch Ssebagala’s glancing header drifted wide. Moments later, Okello threaded a through ball to Reagan Mpande, who went down under what seemed a fair challenge.

VAR had its say again, and referee Ousimane Ndiakate of Mali pointed to the spot, just as another match official had done against Guinea last Friday. Okello’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper Mohamadou Kassali, but the forward reacted quickest to head in the rebound on 25 minutes.

Jude Ssemugabi could have doubled the lead but overcomplicated his run, dragging his shot across goal. Uganda took a slender 1-0 lead into the break, knowing the job was far from done.

The second half began with both sides trading attacks, but Uganda retained the sharper edge. Another sweeping move down the left saw Okello find Sserunjogi inside the area, and the midfielder emphatically drilled into the top corner.

The other side of the pitch had goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa catch everything that went past his otherwise valiant defence and midfield.