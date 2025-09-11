Uganda cling to hope as runners-up battle tightens

With Matchday 8 of the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifiers now complete across all nine Caf groups, the battlefield is fully drawn.

Two games remain, and for Uganda, the road to North America has never looked more like a minefield.

The Cranes sit second in Group G with 15 points, level with Mozambique but narrowly ahead on goal difference (+5 vs. –3).

Their September revival — a 4-0 rout of Mozambique followed by a 2-0 victory over Somalia — has restored belief, but across Africa, that tally leaves them only seventh among second-placed teams. Only the top four advance to Caf’s brutal playoff gauntlet.

Group G pressure

Leaders Algeria (19 points) need only to match Uganda’s result on October 6 — when they face Somalia and the Cranes visit Botswana — to clinch top spot with a game to spare.

For Paul Put’s men, the focus is holding off Mozambique, who play Guinea and Somalia in their final fixtures. Any slip could see Mozambique overtake them.

But even second place is no comfort zone. Across the continent, Gabon (19 pts), Madagascar and DR Congo (16 each), Burkina Faso (+12 GD), Cameroon (+10 GD), and Namibia (+8 GD) are all ahead of Uganda in the runners-up table.

That leaves the Cranes needing not just victories, but emphatic ones, to break into the playoff quartet.

Caf playoffs — step one

If Uganda do squeeze into the top four runners-up, the reward is not qualification but survival in a knockout playoff on November 10-18.

Two semifinals, then a final. A single slip and the journey ends. Only one team emerges from this mini-tournament.

Intercontinental playoffs — step two

And even that winner does not go straight to the World Cup. They drop into Fifa’s global playoff — a six-team tournament staged in North America.

This is how it will work. Six teams — one from Africa (Caf), one from Asia (AFC), one from Oceania (OFC), one from South America (Conmebol), and two from North/Central America (Concacaf) — will take part.

Of the six, the two highest-ranked teams, based on Fifa rankings, will get byes straight to the finals.

The other four (almost certainly including Africa’s entrant) contest two one-off semifinals.

Winners of those semis then face the two seeded teams in single-match finals.

The winners of the two finals — just two teams — qualify for the World Cup. Everyone else goes home.

In other words, even after conquering Africa’s playoff gauntlet, Uganda would likely need to beat two higher-ranked opponents on neutral ground in North America just to book a ticket.

Do-or-die October

Uganda’s next steps are clear. On October 6, they face Botswana away — a chance to boost points and goal difference. A week later, they travel to Algiers, where even a draw could be priceless.

The permutations are dizzying, the margins razor-thin. But after September’s revival, Uganda are in the conversation. And in this unforgiving minefield, that is reason enough for hope.

That said, even the worst-case scenario won’t have Ugandans taking to the streets over a lottery to North America — that prize is not theirs to claim yet.

What is theirs, however, is the quest and determination to progress from the group stage, just as they did at their last Afcon appearance in Egypt six years ago. That challenge awaits at the 2025 finals in Morocco this December and January.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf)

Group G Standings after 8 matches

Algeria 19 points

Uganda 15 points (GD +5)

Mozambique 15 points (GD -3)

Guinea 11 points

Botswana 9 points

Somalia 1 point

Best second placed teams after Matchday 8

Gabon (19 pts, +10 GD) Madagascar (16 pts, +7 GD) DR Congo (16 pts, +7 GD) Burkina Faso (15 pts, +12 GD) Cameroon (15 pts, +10 GD) Namibia (15 pts, +8 GD) Uganda (15 pts, +5 GD) Benin (14 pts, +4 GD)

How the Caf Playoff works

Who qualifies?

The four best second-placed teams across Caf’s nine qualifying groups.

Format:

Two semifinals (one-off matches).

One final (winner takes all).

Prize:

Only the winner advances to the intercontinental playoff.

How the 2026 Intercontinental Playoff works

Six teams fight for the last two World Cup slots.

Teams: 1 from Africa (Caf playoff winner), 1 from Asia (AFC), 1 from Oceania (OFC), 1 from South America (Conmebol), 2 from North/Central America (Concacaf)

Seeding: Based on Fifa World Rankings. Top 2 seeded teams go straight to the finals.

Semifinals: The other 4 (lower-ranked) teams play two one-off matches.

Finals: Winners of the semis face the seeded teams in two separate matches.

Qualification: The two winners book World Cup tickets.

Remaining group fixtures (2025)

October 6

Botswana vs Uganda

Somalia vs Algeria

Mozambique vs Guinea

October 13

Algeria vs Uganda

Guinea vs Botswana

Somalia vs Mozambique

Afcon 2025 Finals – Morocco