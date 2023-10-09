Uganda continue to seek for perfection

Uganda blew away Mozambique 6-0 in Maputo on Saturday in the 2024 Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup second round qualifiers.

A penalty in the 18th minute and a 33rd minute effort from Agnes Nabukenya set the tone.

Hadijah Nandago made it 3-0 in the 39th minute and Margaret Kunihira followed with her own in the 42nd for a 4-0 half the lead.

Nandago made it 5-0 at the start of the second half then substitute Eva Nagayi made it 6-0 in the 64th minute.

"The players followed everything we told them and we got a beautiful result," coach Ayub Khalifa, said in the aftermath of the game.

But captain Hadija Nandago was quick to point out that they need to get better.

"We want to be perfect. We hope that the coaches have seen some things that we can improve on so that we have an even better game at home," Nandago said.

Uganda are halfway through setting up a third round tie between them and whoever wins the match between Senegal and Benin. Senegal lead the tie 2-0.