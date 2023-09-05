Uganda Cranes arrive to a clear job, and hope

Uganda’s quest to return to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2019 enters its final straight this Thursday in Marrakech, Morocco in the same uninspired mood as it did the opening match day.

Then in June 2022, the Cranes dared to dream but once the match kicked off in Algiers, they were no match for Algeria - that one ending 2-0 in favour of the hosts.

Since then, it's been a campaign of jump-starts, drawing at home to Niger, exchanging 1-0 wins and defeats with Tanzania, and losing 2-1 to Algeria to leave the Cranes clutching on straws heading into the final match this week.

Infrastructural incompetence

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic’s men enter Thursday’s game, which is being hosted in Morocco because hosts Niger suffer the same incompetence in infrastructural development as their visitors, knowing they just have to do their job.

And that job is to beat Niger. But even that may not be enough. The hope is that Uganda’s victory must be complemented by Tanzania’s defeat in Algeria or it will all be for nought.

For as long as Tanzania avoid defeat in Algeria, it doesn’t matter what Uganda do in Morocco, yet the Cranes must still do their job.

Uganda lie third in Group F on four points, three behind Tanzania, who need only a draw against already-qualified Algeria to advance. Only the top two teams will qualify for the 24-team tournament.

Announcing the final squad of 23 players that travelled to Morocco on Saturday, Micho - the man who helped end Uganda’s 39-year absence from Afcon finals in 2016 but has struggled in his second spell - believes the team selected will be able to execute the job.

“After days of preparations in Kampala, I believe we are at the best level to go and compete against Niger,” said Micho, who celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday.

New York Red Bulls in-form forward Ibrahim Kasule is the most refreshing addition to Micho’s side, and Ugandans will hope for the best if the player is called upon to deliver.

Together with other foreign-based players, bar Taddeo Lwanga and Aziz Kayondo who have been training with the team in Kampala, Kasule will link up with the rest in Marrakech.

Final 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga, Salim Omar Magoola, Nafian Alionzi

Defenders: Kenneth Semakula, Elvis Bwomono, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Isaac Muleme, Halidi Lwaliwa, Bevis Mugabi, Musa Ramathan, Joseph Ochaya

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Taddeo Lwanga, Milton Karisa, Laban Tibiita, Faruku Miya, Ibrahim Kasule, Moses Waiswa

Forwards: Rogers Mato, Fahad Bayo, Richard Basangwa, Frank Ssebufu

Afcon 2023 qualifiers

Thursday, September 7

Niger vs. Uganda, 10pm

Algeria vs. Tanzania, 10pm

Group F standings

P W D L GD Pts

Algeria 5 5 0 0 8 15

Tanzania 5 2 1 2 -1 7

Uganda 5 1 1 3 -3 4