Uganda Cranes enter Chan with a flourish

The Uganda Cranes concluded the Pre-Chan Cecafa three-nation tournament with a morale boosting 2-1 win over Senegal at the Black Rhino Sports Stadium in Karatu, Tanzania on Thursday evening.

Defender Arnold Odong and Patrick Kakande got the goals in a space of five second half minutes as reward for an improved display from the 1-0 loss suffered against hosts Tanzania on Tuesday.

There were 10 changes made from the team that played Tanzania with only goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa retaining his place despite largely being at fault for the goal they conceded.

And he seemed to put that performance behind him with a stable display on this occasion against the Chan reigning champions.

After a goalless first half, the game sprung to life just after the hour mark when coach Morley Byekwaso made the second set of substitutions with the two wide forwards Usama Arafat and Reagan Mpande were replaced by Kakande and Shafik 'Nana' Kwikiriza.

And it was Kakande who forced the corner that led to the first goal.

Joel Sserunjogi who put in a solid shift at the base of midfield whipped in a corner that the Senegalese defence failed to clear with Odongo turning the ball into the net at the far post on 64 minutes.

If there was an element of luck about the first goal, the second arrived via what appeared a deliberate plan to press the opponents in their half.

Kakande forced the Senegalese defence to play the ball back to their goalkeeper Marc Arona who was then caught in possession by Jude Ssemugabi.

The forward can sometimes be a source of frustration with his inability to beat a defender or with his decision making but here was evidence about what he brings to the table as he was pulled down by Arona as he attempted to turn past goalkeeper.

Kakande confidently stepped up to covert the resultant penalty on 68 minutes and even if the Senegalese who had largely been kept at bay scored a late consolation, the Cranes had done just enough to secure victory.