Uganda Cranes International build-up matches

In last year’s World Cup qualifiers, Uganda Cranes looked to have reached the end of a cycle that Micho Sredojevic had helped ignite over eight years ago.

The quest for rejuvenation, for fresh ideas and change in approach was crystal clear. The 52-year-old Serb chose Europe and Asia to acquaint best with the new breed of players - mostly local based - that he intends to mold his team around.

Against Iceland at the Titanic Deluxe Hotel Football Center in Turkey, Uganda Cranes lacked a proper philosophy and football system but still managed to hold the Nordic nation to a 1-all draw. Much focus was cast on the defending detail as the dence shone most. As Micho noted after the game ‘ the boys fretted at the start but grew into the game later.’

Patrick Kaddu, yet to be attached to any club, netted the equaliser from 12 yards.

That Kaddu has managed three goals on the Turkey-Iraq-Bahrain tour points to a possible conundrum where Micho will require him to play regularly at club level yet he is still clubless. The former KCCA striker led the line against Moldova and produced two strikes. Though lowly ranked, Moldova pushed Cranes into the corner with a 2-0 lead before Micho’s side rallied back to win 3-2. Micho must have picked the innate fighting character as a cardinal benefit.

Goal keeping changes

The goal taps that had opened in the 2-2 draw with Romanian club Botosani dried in Iraq as they fell 1-0 to the hosts last week. At the Al-Shohada International Stadium in Baghdad, Micho stuck to Ismail Watenga in goal after his main challenger Charles Lukwago was recalled by his club St George of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopians’ action deprived Micho of the opportunity to sort the goalkeeping puzzle that still lingers on after Denis Onyango departure.

Uncharacteristic of the tactician, he went for three strikers - Kaddu, Yunus Sentamu and Steven Mukwala - against a resilient Iraq yet the scoreboard still read nil. Uganda had managed just two goals in six World Cup qualifying matches against Mali, Rwanda and Kenya.

Goalscoring headache remains.

Lest we forget, creativity has also dogged the Cranes and Rogers Mato and Milton Karisa, employed to do that against Iraq miserably failed. Granting UAE based midfielder Moses Akena a debut also didn’t help matters. With the Afcon qualifiers set for June, Micho must be looking for more sparring sessions to get the Cranes where they ought to be and where the fans crave it to be.