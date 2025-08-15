Uganda Cranes not in action, but in action

Uganda are not in action on Friday. But they are. Perhaps this is why Cranes fans should also be at Namboole because - although the hosts do not play their final group C until Monday night, they will be in some kind of action here.

And although Uganda’s mathematics is clear - beat South Africa on Monday and you have broken a six-edition group stage jinx - the Cranes will still have vested interests in the events on Friday evening.

Besides, South Africa - a country they have never beaten anywhere in a football game - will be lining up against the Cranes under the floodlights in a match that will determine whether Uganda will stay in the competition as competitors or just hosts.

Coach Morley Byekwaso’s Cranes top Group C with six points from three matches, following a 3-0 win over Guinea, a 2-0 victory against Niger, and a 0-3 loss to Algeria.

This will or could change on Friday, perhaps the more reason you should follow events at Namboole - in person or via TV - to witness how.

Guinea face Algeria and Niger take on South Africa in matches especially the Desert Foxes and Bafana Bafana are desperate to win.

Look closely

How these matches unfold could directly influence what Uganda must do when they meet Bafana Bafana on Monday evening.

A win or draw for Guinea against Algeria would be the most favourable outcome for Uganda. It would keep Algeria on four or five points and reduce the risk of the North Africans overtaking the Cranes at the top of the group.

Conversely, an Algerian victory would push them to seven points, making them likely group leaders and forcing Uganda to rely on beating South Africa to secure at least a second-place finish.

Meanwhile, the Niger versus South Africa clash carries equal weight for Uganda’s options ahead of Monday’s job.

A win or even a draw for Niger - who are all but out - would prevent South Africa from jumping ahead of Uganda, keeping the Cranes in a strong position and possibly allowing a draw on Monday to be enough to reach the quarterfinals.

Uganda’s simplest action

A South African victory, on the other hand, would see them leapfrog Uganda, meaning the Cranes would have no alternative but to defeat Bafana Bafana to advance.

Uganda’s simplest path is clear: beat South Africa on Monday and their first-ever Chan quarterfinal qualification is guaranteed, along with a historic first victory over Bafana Bafana.

A draw could still be sufficient, but only if the Friday matches do not go entirely in favour of Algeria or South Africa. Any loss on Monday would put Uganda’s fate in the hands of results elsewhere, a risky scenario the team will want to avoid.

Uganda are not in action on Friday. But they are. Perhaps this is why Cranes fans should also be at Namboole because - although the hosts do not play their final group C until Monday night, they will be in some kind of action here.

And although Uganda’s mathematics is clear - beat South Africa on Monday and you have broken a six-edition group stage jinx - the Cranes will still have vested interests in the events on Friday evening.

Besides, South Africa - a country they have never beaten anywhere in a football game - will be lining up against the Cranes under the floodlights in a match that will determine whether Uganda will stay in the competition as competitors or just hosts.

Coach Morley Byekwaso’s Cranes top Group C with six points from three matches, following a 3-0 win over Guinea, a 2-0 victory against Niger, and a 0-3 loss to Algeria.

This will or could change on Friday, perhaps the more reason you should follow events at Namboole - in person or via TV - to witness how.

Guinea face Algeria and Niger take on South Africa in matches especially the Desert Foxes and Bafana Bafana are desperate to win.

Look closely

How these matches unfold could directly influence what Uganda must do when they meet Bafana Bafana on Monday evening.

A win or draw for Guinea against Algeria would be the most favourable outcome for Uganda. It would keep Algeria on four or five points and reduce the risk of the North Africans overtaking the Cranes at the top of the group.

Conversely, an Algerian victory would push them to seven points, making them likely group leaders and forcing Uganda to rely on beating South Africa to secure at least a second-place finish.

Meanwhile, the Niger versus South Africa clash carries equal weight for Uganda’s options ahead of Monday’s job.

A win or even a draw for Niger - who are all but out - would prevent South Africa from jumping ahead of Uganda, keeping the Cranes in a strong position and possibly allowing a draw on Monday to be enough to reach the quarterfinals.

Uganda’s simplest action

A South African victory, on the other hand, would see them leapfrog Uganda, meaning the Cranes would have no alternative but to defeat Bafana Bafana to advance.

Uganda’s simplest path is clear: beat South Africa on Monday and their first-ever Chan quarterfinal qualification is guaranteed, along with a historic first victory over Bafana Bafana.

A draw could still be sufficient, but only if the Friday matches do not go entirely in favour of Algeria or South Africa. Any loss on Monday would put Uganda’s fate in the hands of results elsewhere, a risky scenario the team will want to avoid.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Group C, Monday results

Uganda 2-0 Niger

South Africa 2-1 Guinea

Friday, August 15

Guinea vs Algeria, 5pm

Niger vs South Africa, 8pm

Monday, August 18

Algeria vs Niger, 8pm

South Africa vs Uganda, 8pm

Group C

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Uganda (H) 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6

Algeria 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4

South Africa 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4

Guinea 3 1 0 2 2 5 −3 3

Niger 2 0 0 2 0 3 −3 0

Uganda’s Chan quarterfinal scenarios

Friday’s matches:

Guinea vs Algeria (5pm)



Niger vs South Africa (8pm)



Uganda’s scenarios for Monday vs South Africa:

Ideal Friday: Guinea beats or draws with Algeria, and Niger beats or draws with South Africa.

Monday requirement: Draw or win. Uganda qualify even with a draw.

Moderate Friday: Guinea draws with Algeria, and South Africa draws with Niger.

Monday requirement: Win preferred to top group, draw okay to finish as second and qualify Challenging Friday: Algeria beats Guinea and South Africa beats Niger. Both would go top on seven points, one ahead of Uganda.

Monday requirement: Uganda must beat South Africa to qualify. A draw or loss eliminates them.



Key to note:

Uganda cannot secure qualification before Monday, but favourable Friday results can make life much easier.



Beating South Africa on Monday guarantees a quarterfinal spot and a historic first victory over Bafana Bafana.



A draw may suffice, but only if Friday’s results prevent Algeria or South Africa from pulling ahead on points



Bottom line: Uganda’s eyes will be on Namboole on Friday, calculating permutations, hoping for the best, and preparing to deliver on Monday.