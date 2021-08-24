Uganda Cranes seek alternatives

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Signs are that Uganda Cranes will face only Ethiopia before opening their Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign away to Kenya next week.

Coach Micho Sredojevic’s men were due three friendly matches this week, two against Syria in Jordan and the final one versus Ethiopia before facing the Harambee Stars.

But the two against Syria have since been called off after host country, Jordan, maintained that Uganda, who are one of red-flagged nations, must quarantine for 14 days as part of Covid control measures.

“Efforts are being made by the Federation to find an alternative friendly match within that period, before facing Ethiopia,” Fufa said in a statement.

The Cranes friendly on Sunday will be played in the Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar, from where they will fly straight to Nairobi for the September 2 encounter.

The last time the two countries met in a match of similar significance was in 2011, then drawing goalless both home and away games and all failing to qualify for the 2012 Afcon finals.

Mali and Rwanda, the other group-mates, face off the same day before Uganda welcome the former four days later at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The top team will progress to the final round playoffs due March after a grueling three months and six matches.

Why Syria?

Meanwhile, eyebrows had been raised over the choice of Syria, given that there was little connection to the teams Uganda face in the World Cup chase. But Micho assured Daily Monitor it was the right call both in terms of preparing the Cranes and on humanitarian grounds.

“Syria is a country that has suffered so much in war conditions and everything in recent years,” said the Serbian, who is enjoying his second stint as Uganda coach.

“And it has showed to the rest of the world that no matter what situation you’re in, your players can still represent the country in the best possible way.

“They have shown in last World Cup qualifiers to Russia, where in the last moment they have been denied by Australia to go to the World Cup, how good a team they are no matter what challenges they are having at home.

“So, the quality of the team is good. You know when you say, Syria, you think about the war but in football, for us technical people, when you see Syria you are thinking about the unbelievable quality players they have across the Arab world.”

For now, though, Micho and his men will concentrate on daily trainings they have been doing in Kampala until something new – although unlikely – happens before Ethiopia.

Cranes' first 3 fixtures World Cup qualifiers

Sept. 2 vs. Kenya A

Sept. 6 vs. Mali H

Oct. 3 vs. Rwanda A

