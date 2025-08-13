Uganda Cranes soar, can they conquer?

What a turnaround — and what a difference a week makes!

From a 3-0 humbling by Algeria to five unanswered goals in successive wins over Guinea and Niger, Uganda’s African Nations Championship (Chan) campaign has been rebuilt on grit, tactical tweaks and renewed hunger.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso praised his players’ response after Monday night’s 2-0 victory over Niger, secured through goals from Allan Okello and Joel Sserunjogi in front of a 34,000-strong Namboole crowd.

“It’s true we started poorly, losing to a very technical and experienced Algerian side,” Byekwaso said. “But we didn’t lose focus. We quickly worked on the mental side of the players and they responded really well.”

From fragility to solidity

That transformation has been anchored at the back. Byekwaso surprised many by making defender Rogers Torach captain after the opening defeat, and the player’s leadership has shown — two clean sheets later, Uganda’s defensive unit is unrecognisable from day one.

With the backline and midfield fulcrum of Sserunjogi, Enoch Ssebagala and Karim Watambala steadied, Okello has flourished further forward, restored to his preferred right midfield role. The result: two goals, a couple of assists, and the creative spark to unlock Guinea and Niger.

“We told the boys that if we defend well, chances will come,” Byekwaso explained. “We have to continue to defend well, be patient and keep pushing to see that we qualify.”

The final hurdle

Topping Group C with six points, Uganda face a formidable South Africa next, a team they’ve never beaten. Bafana Bafana, with four points alongside Algeria, are coming off a 2-1 win over Guinea, where Thabiso Kutumela’s strike proved decisive.

“Uganda will be tough at home,” Kutumela acknowledged. “We must beat Niger first to build momentum.”

Byekwaso remains cautiously optimistic. “Their league is stronger, and they’re lethal in attack, but our home crowd and new belief can make the difference,” he said. “We’ve studied their movement and will counter their speed in the final third.”

Midfield workhorse Sserunjogi will miss the decider through suspension, but the coach is confident others can step up. “He has been very good for us. We shall miss him, but the game has to be played,” Byekwaso added.

Before next Monday’s clash in Kampala, Group C action resumes on Friday when Guinea meet Algeria and South Africa face Niger — results that could tighten the table but will not settle Uganda’s fate.

But one thing for sure is that Byekwaso’s men remain one win away from history.

Group C, Monday results

Uganda 2-0 Niger

South Africa 2-1 Guinea

Friday, August 15

Guinea vs Algeria, 5pm

Niger vs South Africa, 8pm

Monday, August 18

Algeria vs Niger, 8pm