Uganda Cranes step on the stage

It’s all good to go. After East African football legends Denis Onyango of Uganda, Victor Wanyama of Kenya, and Tanzania’s Mrisho Ngasa treated us to an enthralling trophy reveal, and the Taifa Stars kicked us off in Dar es Salaam, it’s Uganda’s time to step to the stage.

Six times, the Uganda Cranes have played at the African Nations Championship (Chan) — the domestic-based players’ version of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Six times, they have failed to advance past the group stage. But none of those campaigns have come on home soil. On Monday, August 4, the story will be different, and perhaps — the hosts hope — different for the better.

Uganda, co-hosting Chan 2024 (postponed to 2025) alongside Kenya and Tanzania, will play their first ever match in the competition on home turf — at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole — the proud venue of Group C, which also includes Algeria, Niger, Guinea, and South Africa.

Niger will open the Group C double-header against Guinea at 5pm local time, before Uganda face a familiar North African foe in Algeria under the floodlights of the refurbished Namboole three hours later.

The weight is real

By the time coach Morley Byekwaso, his assistant Fred Muhumuza, and the players step onto the all-new, marvellous Namboole green, the nearly 40,000 seats will be a sea of black, yellow and red — all willing their team on to finally do well this time round.

The Cranes must finish among the top two in the group to automatically progress to the knockout stages, which would also see their Caf prize purse instantly rise from $200,000 (Shs715m) to $450,000 (Shs1.6b).

Algeria, losing finalists to Senegal in the previous edition, present the first test — and Uganda’s record against the Desert Foxes does little to comfort the home crowd.

Of the 16 meetings between the two sides, Uganda have won five, lost seven and drawn four.

But what’s more concerning is Algeria’s dominance in the last five encounters — all victories for the North Africans — including their most recent visit to Namboole, where they came from behind to beat the Cranes 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers a year ago.

“That first game is crucial,” said Byekwaso of Uganda’s opener. “It’s not just about tactics; it’s about mindset. The players must realise the chance they have — not just to compete, but to inspire.

It’s time we stop being content with participation. We are building a team that believes in progression, not just presence.”

Experienced benches

A former Cranes international himself, Byekwaso brings a steady hand and recent success, having led the Uganda Hippos to the U20 Afcon final four years ago. His co-coach, Muhumuza, is fresh from guiding Vipers SC to a League and Cup double.

On the opposite bench is Madjid Bougherra — a seasoned Algerian international whose club career spanned France, England, Scotland, Qatar, and the UAE, including a successful stint with Glasgow Rangers.

Since taking charge of Algeria’s Chan team in 2021, Bougherra has led them to the Fifa Arab Cup title and to the Chan 2022 final, where they narrowly lost to Senegal.

Uganda, meanwhile, have played in six straight Chan tournaments but never progressed beyond the group stage. Algeria have featured in just two — and reached the semifinals in 2011 and the final in the last edition.

Men to watch

Both coaches have named their strongest squads for this campaign, with Uganda captain Allan Okello the Cranes’ starboy, and Aymen Mahious leading Algeria’s line at Namboole.

Okello will carry the weight of creativity between the lines, with Jonah Patrick Kakande providing the link beside him and Yunus Sentamu offering the experience to finish.

The KCCA trio of Joel Sserunjogi, Usama Arafat, and Shafik Kwikiriza, alongside Kitara’s Jude Ssemugabi and SC Villa’s Reagan Mpande, offer credible support to the midfield engine room.

But their attacking ambitions will have to be measured, given the pace, technique and physicality of the Algerians, who will ask tough questions of Bul’s Nicholas Mwere, Villa’s Odong, and Vipers’ Hillary Mukundane, among others.

Failure to beat Algeria on opening night may not be fatal — with three more group games to come — but it would certainly add layers of difficulty to Uganda’s quest to finally escape the group stage for the first time.

So it is crucial for the Cranes not to just pick a positive result on Monday night - even a draw - but also for the general psyche of the country.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, B. Faso, CAR

Group C: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Monday, Aug 4 (Group C)

Niger vs Guinea, 5pm EAT

Uganda vs Algeria, 8pm

Uganda vs Algeria head to head

Games won: 5

Games drawn: 4

Games lost: 7

Last five matches between the two

Uganda wins: 0

Algeria wins: 5

Uganda’s Other Group Matches (Kampala)

Aug 8: Guinea vs Uganda, 8pm

Aug 11: Uganda vs Niger, 8pm

Aug 18: South Africa vs Uganda, 8pm

Tuesday, Aug 5 matches

Congo vs Sudan, 5pm