Uganda Cranes to get at least Shs700m

Every team at the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) that Kicks off over the weekend in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will receive a minimum of Shs700m, Caf as confirmed.

Earlier in January, the president of the African football body Caf announced a 32% increase in cash prizes up to a total of $10.4m (Shs37.3b) with the winner flying back home with a healthy Shs12.6b.

Now, with only a few days remaining to the tournament, Caf as confirmed that the worst performers who will finish bottom of their respective groups will receive $200,000 (approx. Shs717b). That will include the seven teams that will finis bottom in the groups A, B and C that have five teams and fourth in the other pools.

Caf President Patrice Motsepe described the move as part of a broader vision to elevate African football.

“We are excited about the upcoming CHAN in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. This increase in prize money will support the development of locally based players and help strengthen the global competitiveness of African football,” he said.

“This competition is a key part of our strategy to make African football more appealing to fans, sponsors, and global broadcasters,” he added.

The four teams that will finish fourth in Group A, B and C and third in Group D will return home with Shs1.1b while those that progress but lose in the quarterfinals will be rewarded Shs1.61b.

The bronze medalists who will win the third-place playoff at Namboole on August 29 will rake in Shs2.5b and the losers Shs2.2b.

As mentioned earlier, the champion will take Shs12.6b and the silver medalists consoled with Shs4.3b.

Uganda Cranes who are making a seventh consecutive appearance since 2011 have never progressed beyond the group stages, finishing third in their respective groups four times and last in 2011 and 2020.

2024 Chan prize money breakdown

Total prize pool: Shs37.3b

Champions: Shs12.6b

Silver: Shs4.3b

Bronze: Shs2.5b

4th place: Shs2.2b

Quarterfinalists (losing teams): Shs1.61b

3rd in Group D and 4th in Groups A, B & C: Shs1.1b