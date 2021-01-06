Uganda Cranes’ year of empty

No Show. With stringent measures to limit the spread of Covid-19, the national team had no competitive football throughout the year, save for two Afcon qualifying ties against South Sudan in November.

The Uganda Cranes had wrapped up the Cecafa title in December 2019 and a busy 2020 awaited them. African Nations Championship (Chan) finals in April that year couldn’t come at a better time. The Nations Cup qualifiers, too, were to resume in March and have the qualified teams confirmed by October, with Qatar World Cup 2022 tests also taking centre stage.

But the Coronavirus, which had first been reported in Wuhan, China sometime in 2019, had other ideas.

With cases ravaging the world like wild fire, bringing the global economy to its knees, normal life got altered with.

President Museveni announced a national lockdown in March, and gradually, Caf and Fifa also called off tournaments one at a time.

Chan finals, Afcon qualifiers

The Chan draws had placed Uganda in Group C of the finals in April, with defending champions Morocco, Rwanda and Togo completing the pool.

Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry had spent a good part of the early year preparing his boys for this one.

Actually, Fufa had even organised a mini-tournament, here, which would also see the return of former Cranes coach, now in charge of Zambia, Micho Sredojevic return as both teams prepared for the finals later on.

But with cases elsewhere intensifying, the build up tournament, which also included Mali, was called off. And soon Caf announced the postponement of Chan finals to a later date. Earlier, communication had also come through from Afcon 2021 hosts, Cameroon, that the finals had been brought forward from June to January, citing weather. But that mattered less. Caf was to later confirm that Chan finals would now be played in January/February 2021, and Afcon finals the same time the following year.

That meant that coach McKinstry would have to wait at least an extra year before enjoying a chance to lead Uganda to his first Afcon finals and Cranes third in succession.

S. Sudan delay qualification

New qualification dates for Afcon were henceforth confirmed, together with the group stages of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

This was a month after sport had been given greenlight to resume in the country.

The Cranes would now host South Sudan at St Mary’s Kitende before the return leg in Nairobi in November.

Halid Lwaliwa’s headed winner left the Cranes needing a similar result in Nairobi and the Cameroon Afcon slot would be secured with two matches to spare. But as they had proved in Uganda, our northern neighbours were not push overs, and they showed it, beating the Cranes by the same scoreline four days later.

That meant that qualification was pushed to the two remaining matches in March this year, away to Malawi and at home to Burkina Faso.

Road to Qatar 2022 WC

Uganda are pooled in Group of the World Cup qualifying alongside Mali,, Kenya and, once again, Rwanda.

Qualification was due last year, but the group games will now start in June 2021, ending in November before the final phase of play-offs.

The 10 group winners will progress to the play-off round, where two-legged ties will decide Africa’s five World Cup representatives in Qatar.

For now, though, the Cranes will focus on progressing from the Chan group stage for the first time in five attempts.

Cranes have started with a four-nation build-up mini-tournament against hosts Cameroon, Zambia and Niger.