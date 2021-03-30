Uganda Cup draws bigger prize purse
Tuesday March 30 2021
The draw for this year’s Stanbic Bank Uganda Cup, the oldest tournament in the country, is on today at Fufa House in Mengo with some tweaks.
Due to Covid-19, only StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Fufa Big League teams were allowed to register for the knockout competition this year.
Organisers, Fufa, have added paint company Plascon to their list of sponsor, which will see the winners walk away Shs50m, a Shs10m increase from the last edition.
“The tournament will start at the round of 32 with only teams from the Uganda Premier League and Fufa Big League taking part,” Fufa competitions director Hajjat Aisha Nalule said.
“Matches will be played on a home and away basis with exception of the final.”
The runner-up will take home Shs20m, semi-finalists will each get Shs12m, quarter-finalists Shs6m each, while the teams that finish in the Round of 16 will each get Shs3m.
For registering and kicking a ball alone, teams will be entitled to Shs1.5m – that is, if they cannot progress beyond the first attempt.
Plascon were last week unveiled official paint partner with a two-year sponsorship package of Shs132m.
“As Uganda’s biggest paint company we are happy to be associated with Uganda’s biggest sport and biggest club football competition, the Stanbic Uganda Cup,” said Kansai Plascon Managing Director, Santosh Gumte.
The Cup will begin from Round of 32. It will run from April 5 to July 24. It will also have five rounds instead of the customary six.
Last year’s competition was cancelled due to a ban on sports activities to curb the Covid-19 spread, leaving 2019/2020 winners Proline as holders.
However, with relaxed standard operating procedures , the Cup can has the green light to commence with all games being two-legged affairs except for the final.
Last season had a record 191 football clubs competing with 157 playing in the preliminary stage across the eight football regions
Prize money breakdown
Winner Shs50m
Runner up Shs20m
Semifinalist Shs12m
Quarterfinalist Shs6m
Round of 16 Shs3m
Round of 32 Shs1.5m
TEAMS IN THE DRAW
Uganda Premier League
Express, URA, Vipers, Police, KCCA,
UPDF, SC Villa, Kyetume, Busoga Utd,
Onduparaka, Wakiso Giants, Bul, Myda,
Bright Stars, Mbarara City and Kitara
Fufa Big League
Gaddafi, Mbale Heroes, Arua Hill, Black
Power, Maroons, Paidha Black Angels,
Calvary, Kataka, Ndejje Univ., Prolie
Nyamityobora, Luweero Utd, Water
Terrazo & Tiles, HomeBoyz, Tooro Utd
