Uganda down and out

Agony. Bayo collapsed in heap onto the St. Mary’s Kitende Stadium turf after the final whistle as Uganda bowed out of contention to the next phase of the World Cup qualifiers. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  •  End Of The Road. Cranes striker Bayo capitalised on the laxity of Kenyan goalkeeper Okoth to pounce on a loose ball and level the match in the 88th minute for Uganda but it was in vain.

If there is a positive to take from last evening’s events at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende it is Fahad Bayo’s refusal to quit.

