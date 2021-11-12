Uganda down and out

If there is a positive to take from last evening’s events at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende it is Fahad Bayo’s refusal to quit.

The striker could have just let go, but with two minutes left, Bayo chased after a seemingly lost cause, forcing Kenya goalkeeper Brian Okoth into an error and rescuing Uganda from defeat. But even that 1-1 draw with Kenya was not enough as Mali’s beating of Rwanda later on meant an end of the road for Uganda.

Les Aigles remain Group E leaders, now on 13 points, four ahead of Uganda with the two facing off in Morocco on Sunday in the final game. The Cranes will travel for that without defender Timothy Awany and striker Yunus Sentamu, who are all ruled out after picking their second yellow cards yesterday. Mali now join nine others in the final stage of qualification, from which the best five will represent Africa at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Lethargic display

Bayo and Uganda’s third goal of the campaign cancelled out Michael Olunga’s 61st minute header. Yet even that could not mask the lethargic display by the Cranes, who seemed lost for several spells.

The first half report was damning for the hosts, yet you could argue it only showed how honestly lacking they were.

That the Harambee Stars came into this with absolutely no pressure hardly helped matters for Uganda as Kenya passed with relative ease from defence and in transition.

And had Kenya been clinical in front of goal, the first 45 minutes could have been worse for the Cranes.

Kenyan forward Samuel Onyango twice fluffed his chances when through to goal in the opening period.

Cranes goalkeeper Charles Lukwago also had to save Olunga’s first effort with an outstretched left hand before Aziz Kayondo cleared off the line Anthony Wambuni’s strike off a corner.

Uganda’s major highlight of the half had Bevis Mugabi miscue his effort inside the penalty area after Kenya goalkeeper Okoth parried Bobosi Byaruhanga’s long range free kick on 28 minutes.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic rung the changes at the break, introducing Milton Karisa for Steven Mukwala and Ibrahim Orit in place of Kayondo as he looked for the much needed life upfront.

But still it’s the Kenyans that were on the front foot, Mugabi catching up with Onyango and out muscling the striker when he was through to goal and Lukwago saving Abud Omar’s direct corner. But not for long. Uganda conceded a free kick in a dangerous area and once the ball was airlifted in, the hosts allowed it to bounce.

Olunga needed no further invitation, heading it in past Lukwago for his second goal of the campaign and Uganda’s first conceded on 61 minutes.

Okello’s introduction

Uganda rallied, with Allan Okello - who replaced Byaruhanga probing - but Kenya held firm while continuing to threaten.

And just when it looked like the visitors would claim all three points, Kenyan goalkeeper Okoth endured a moment of madness. With the clock ticking, Okoth decided to kill some minutes with a clearly harmless ball.

Bayo decided to give it a try, racing onto him and by the time Okoth remembered he had to control it, the Ugandan striker had poked it in. “They had a defensive block and that made it difficult for us,” said Micho, and after the first half, we had to throw in attackers to try get behind them.

“When we did we have exposed ourselves and conceded. Then we had to go for plan B, and ended with one central defender. I credit my players for that.”

His Kenyan counterpart, Engin Firat, was not that impressed.

“I’m disappointed because for us it is two points lost. I’m disappointed with my goalkeeper but also it’s a clear foul on him,” said Firat.

2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Yesterday’s Group E results

Uganda 1-1 Kenya

Rwanda 0-3 Mali

Sunday fixtures, 7pm

Mali vs. Uganda

Kenya vs. Rwanda

