Uganda draw giants Ghana

Tight marking. Skipper Fauziz Najjemba keeps South Africa’s midfielder Fikile Magama under pressure during the second leg at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. A dour-draw proved a prized result to send Uganda into the next round where Ghana awaits for a showdown. PHOTO | FUFA MEDIA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Ghana drew 0-0 with Zambia in the first leg in Lusaka but like Uganda, got an early first half goal from Evelyn Badu to win the home game and overall tie 1-0.

Uganda’s 0-0 draw away to South Africa in the second leg of the third round of the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers on Friday was a prized ticket to the penultimate qualification stage.

