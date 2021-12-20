Uganda draw giants Ghana

Uganda’s 0-0 draw away to South Africa in the second leg of the third round of the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers on Friday was a prized ticket to the penultimate qualification stage.

Uganda needed the perfect defensive display at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg to protect their 1-0 advantage from the first leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, and did exactly that.

“It was a fairly balanced game, where we did not utilise our chances in the first half and they missed a couple at the start of the second half,” coach Ayub Khalifa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

There are concerns about the wastefulness in front of goal as Khalifa had earlier urged his forwards to put the tie beyond South Africa.

“We’ll get the goals. This was just one of those ties where things hardly go your way,” Khalifa added.

Ahead of the tie, the coach and the players believed South Africa would be tough to beat as they carried a grudge from a 2019 U-17 Cosafa Women Championships finals, where Uganda won 2-0 in Mauritius.

The reward for passing the grudge test is a meeting with continental giants and five-time U-20 World Cup participants Ghana.

Ghana drew 0-0 with Zambia in the first leg in Lusaka but like Uganda, got an early first half goal from Evelyn Badu to win the home game and overall tie 1-0.

“We’ll continue to prepare ourselves for that one. I’m confident that with determination these girls can win that tie,” Khalifa said.

The two have never met at this level but for Uganda, beating Ghana would mean a tie with one of its familiar foes, Tanzania and Ethiopia, for a place in the World Cup.

THIRD ROUND - SECOND LEG RESULTS

South Africa 0-0 Uganda

Uganda advance after winning first leg 1-0

Ghana 1 -0 Zambia

Ghana advance 1-0 on aggregate

PENULTIMATE ROUND

Tanzania vs. Ethiopia

Uganda vs. Ghana

*Winners play each other in the final round

Morocco vs. Senegal

Cameroon vs. Nigeria