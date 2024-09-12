Uganda draw S.Sudan in U20 Afcon qualifiers

When the Uganda Cranes face off South Sudan in a match day four of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier on October 14, their respective juniors will be preparing for a decisive battle in Tanzania the next day.

This is after Uganda Hippos were drawn against the South Sudanese in Group B of the Cecafa qualifiers of the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The zonal tournament is set for October 6-20 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania with matches scheduled at the newly-refurbished Azam Complex, KMC Stadium and Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

Uganda and South Sudan, who represented the region in Egypt last year, find themselves in a familiar group with Burundi mirroring the 2019 qualifiers. Ethiopia is the fourth team in the group. The two will face on October 15 in the final group game.

The Hippos are the defending champions having won back-to-back titles in Tanzania and Sudan in 2020 and 2022.

Group A comprises 2019 finalists Tanzania and Kenya alongside Sudan, Rwanda and Djibouti. Only players born on or after January 1, 2005 are eligible to participate in the competition.

The host country for the Afcon finals will be decided on October 10 during a Caf general assembly that will be held in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

Both Uganda and South Sudan were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage last year despite the former reaching the final of the 2021 edition in Mauritania.

The 2025 U20 Afcon will also serve as the African qualifiers for the 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup which will be held in Chile with the four semifinalists qualifying automatically. Senegal, Nigeria, Gambia and Tunisia represented the continent at the world championships last year.

2025 U20 Afcon qualifiers – Cecafa zone

Dates: October 6-20

Venue: Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Pools

Group A: Tanzania, Sudan, Rwanda, Djibouti, Kenya

Group B: Uganda, South Sudan, Burundi, Ethiopia

Uganda Hippos group fixtures;

October 7: Uganda vs Ethiopia

October 9: Uganda vs. Burundi