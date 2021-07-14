Uganda draw Tanzania in Cecafa-U23 as Lady Doves wait longer for Caf rivals

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Fufa Super Women League champion Lady Doves’ dream of playing at the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League has been thrown in balance after Caf decided to postpone the Cecafa zonal qualifiers indefinitely.

Last week, Caf through Cecafa, conducted draws for the games that had been scheduled to start this Saturday.

But, in what has turned out to a routine turn of events before most continental women’s competitions since Coronavirus hit in 2019, Caf communicated yesterday that they had postponed the games without giving a clear reason.

Ferwafa, the body that runs Rwandan football, announced over the weekend that the country had withdrawn their representative Scandinavia WFC and the men’s Under-23 from the Cecafa U-23 for fear of the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant that had been reported in the region.

That left the women’s Champions League organizers with eight teams. Group C remained with only two; Vihiga Queens (Kenya) and FAD Club from Djibouti.

“After consultations, it has been decided that WCL qualifiers for the Cecafa zone slated for 17th July to 1st August in Nairobi will not take place as scheduled. New dates will be announced,” a brief statement from Caf reads. The winner of the qualification tournament was to take part in the first-ever women’s interclub continental championship to be held in Egypt around November and December.

Uganda draw Tanzania

Cecafa also went ahead and confirmed the groupings for this year’s senior challenge cup that has been reserved for the Under-23s.

Defending champions Uganda was pooled in Group A alongside Tanzania and tournament guests Democratic Republic of Congo. Group B has the hosts Ethiopia, Burundi and Eritrea while C has Djibouti, South Sudan and Kenya. The tournament will be held in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia from Saturday, July 17. The group winners together with one best-placed runner-up will advance to the semifinals.

