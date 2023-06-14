Uganda, DRC polish Afcon aspirations

It might only be a friendly but for coaches Micho Sredojevic and Sedbastien Desabre, and their respective players, Uganda versus Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday is crucial.

The friendly at the 50,000 seater Japoma Stadium, Douala in Cameroon is a precursor to both Uganda and DRC’s respective Afcon 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Algeria and Gabon on Sunday.

“We are playing the DRC with former Uganda Cranes Sebastien Desabre, my coaching brother,” said Uganda Micho ahead of the tie, "It'll be a general checkup before playing Algeria.”

Apart from bringing together Uganda’s current coach against the former, the game also pits Desabre against some of his cranes players and those that admired him during his good days with the Cranes.

One of those players is midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga, who was a student at St. Mary’s Kitende Boarding Secondary School and the Vipers SC Junior team.

“We are focused and want to play against DR Congo but our main focus is on Sunday when we play Algeria,” said Byaruhanga after joining Cranes camp in Douala from his USA club this week.

“We shall face DC Congo to gain the much-needed experience against another team with quality players.

“We started planning for this game (against Algeria) after facing Tanzania. We are focused ahead of Sunday’s game and we need to get the best results” said Bobosi.

Byaruhanga could line up alongside Khalid Aucho, who - together with Isma Mugulusi were expected to arrive in Douala yesterday - and Moses Waiswa in midfield, with Micho expected to give everyone a chance today.

Tough permutations

Both Uganda and DRC are barely breathing in the fight to qualify for Ivory Coast 2023, never mind that the tournament will be played in January and February 2024, thanks to Covid-enforced reschedules.

The two teams have all won one game apiece in four matches of their respective groups, leaving their final two a do or die affair. Both could and can qualify if they win their final two games.

Uganda’s Group F has Algeria already qualified on 12 points, while the Cranes are tied on four with Tanzania.

Uganda must beat Algeria and Niger and hope Tanzania falter in the Taifa Stars final two matches, while DRC, bottom in their pool on four points, may have to beat Group I leaders on seven points - Gabon - and Sudan, to qualify.

Uganda Cranes squad

Goalkeepers: Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (St. George FC, Ethiopia), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Gavin Kizito (Al Ittihad SC, Egypt), Abdu Azizi Kayondo (CD Leganes, Spain), Joseph Ochaya (Al Makwloon Al Arab, Egypt), Halid Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Gift Fred (SC Villa, Uganda), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (FC Austin, USA), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isma Mugulusi (Makedonikos FC, Greece)