Uganda, Ethiopia set up mouthwatering final clash

CECAFA U-20 WOMEN CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY RESULTS

Ethiopia 1-0 Burundi

Djibouti 0-2 Eritrea

Uganda 1-0 Tanzania

Uganda and Ethiopia laboured to 1-0 wins over Tanzania and Burundi respectively on Saturday to set up a mouthwatering final clash as the Cecafa U-20 Women Championship comes to a climax at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru tomorrow.

Burundi turned up the work rate pressing Ethiopia high and defending solidly till they were breached in the 61st minute by a well worked goal from Ariet Odong.

Uganda edge Tanzania

Ethiopia's mid morning win set up Njeru for an interesting clash between Tanzania and Uganda later in the afternoon as the latter needed a win to keep things in their control ahead of the final day.

From the onset, Tanzania, which made five changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Ethiopia last Wednesday, showed it would be feisty physical battle as they man-marked Uganda's midfielders and forwards.

Ally Nguruwe Fumukazi had been sent off from the last game while Clara Luvanga had been suspended after accumulating two yellow cards in the first three games. Coach Bakari Shime also benched; goalkeeper Asha Ismail Mrisho, who had been exposed for her lack of height, for Husna Mtunda, plus Violeth Mwamakamba and Esther Gumbulya.

In the second minute, Tanzania had a corner by Seif Haruna Mwanamvua cleared behind the line by Asia Nakibuuka for another one. This one was cleared by goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga for another that Rehema Ramadhani Mohamed mis-hit to give Uganda some relief.

Uganda replied almost immediately as Fauzia Najjemba's freekick was nervously handled by Mtunda bringing it back into play for Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, who was saved some embarrassment for her mis-kick as she was ruled offside by the referee Yohannes Uzana.

Uganda created chances to win the encounter in the first half but were undone by poor finishing and at times a lack of a quality final ball but overall, their display was commendable and for quick yellow cards for Koku Ally Kipanga, who was marking Shamirah Nalugya and another for Mwanamvua marking Zaina Nandede.

Tanzania returned from the break with a more aggressive man-marking approach, with some of their cynical fouling encouraged by the leniency of the referee. But they paid for it in the 71st minute when Kipanga appeared to put her foot in Nalugya's path from behind as the latter attempted to reach a ball she had struggled to control.

Uzana pointed to the spot and captain Fauzia Najjemba made no mistake guiding Uganda to a 1-0 lead and later win.

"For a penalty, you look at the position of the ball and it had gone away from the Ugandan player.

But we know that Uganda is here to win the championship at all costs and we cannot stop them. The referee aided them and was again the player of the match but for us, we are here to learn and get practice matches for our U-20 World Cup qualifiers," Shime protested at the end as he characteristically tried to absolved his players of any blame - two days after they nearly beat up a referee I their 2-1 loss to Ethiopia.

His defender Mwanamvua, who escaped punishment then despite being at the centre of the fracas, was at it again but was not spotted by the officials when she threw Samalie Nakacwa's sugar bottle over the pitch fence at the start of the first half.

"Games are intense and charged and sometimes these young players cannot avoid those distractions. But I will talk to them to avoid such acts in the future," Shime added.

His opposite number Ayub Khalifa avoided being dragged into his opponents off the ball distractions but admitted this was "the most important win for us because of the rivalry." That, even though his side must encounter Ethiopia for the title on Tuesday.

Eritrea sink Djibouti

In between the two encounters was a battle, to avoid finishing bottom of the round-robin table, between Djibouti and Eritrea.

The interesting encounter where both teams were guilty of lacking the cutting edge ended with a 2-0 win for Eritrea thanks to goals from Rim Gezae Yemane and Diana Estifanos Teklemichael.

Yemane's goal, a long range loop and possibly a contender for goal of the tournament, was probably telling of where Eritrea's strength lie as she has worked hard in Eritrea's backline in the whole tournament.