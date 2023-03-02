Uganda fall short of another World Cup dream

Dreams can be shattered in various ways. For the national under-20 team the Hippos the dream for the last three years has been to make an appearance on the global stage at the World Cup.

In 2021 that dream was cruelly taken away from them after qualifying sportingly, reaching the final before losing to 2-0 to Ghana.

Then the Covid-19 pandemic struck forcing the cancellation of the World Cup tournament.

On Thursday, another Hippos dream was shattered this time on the pitch as the Nigerian Flying Eagles recorded a 1-0 win over their Ugandan compatriots in the quarterfinals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The result means it is the Nigerians who join Senegal, the other team to have progressed on the day, with two other quarterfinal games coming up today to decide Africa's four representatives at the World Cup in Indonesia come May.

Despite Uganda's elimination the Hippos cannot be blamed for a lack of effort.

The lone goal they conceded against yesterday was as a result of a drop in concentration allowing the lively Ibrahim Muhammad to run through on goal.

His subsequent shot took a slight deflection before hitting the post and rebounding off the unfortunate Ibrahim Juma for a 30th minute lead the Nigerians never relinquished.

This was despite Uganda improving slightly in the second half although they seemed to lack conviction in the final third.

The team again appeared to lack a clear structure about how to attack Nigeria with head coach Jackson Mayanja hauling off attackers Travis Mutyaba and Titus Sematimba at half time, the former having attracted heavy challenges from the physical Nigerians.

Captain Isma Mugulusi shot straight at the goakeeper after good interplay early in the second half while Uganda's best chance fell to Ivan Irinimbabazi in the first half with the midfielder seeing his header from a corner saved on the line.

But having appeared to do their homework to foil uganda's attack it is the West African nation, losers in the 2005 World Cup final to Argentina who will be making a routine appearance.

Uganda's agonising wait continues.

U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

Quarterfinals



Results

Uganda 0-1 Nigeria

Senegal 1-0 Benin

Friday

Gambia vs South Sudan