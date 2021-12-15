Uganda fly to SA with hope

Uganda still have it all to do despite a 1-0 lead against South Africa from the first leg of their third round U-20 Women World Cup qualifier at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on December 3.

Coach Ayub Khalifa and his charges flew out to Johannesburg early this morning fully aware of the job at hand when the sides clash in the second leg at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.

“It will not be easy but I am happy with the preparations,” Khalifa told Daily Monitor on the back of their December 9 away friendly with Tanzania - in a match held to commemorate the latter’s Independence Day.

Uganda won 1-0 courtesy of Hadijah Nandago’s 17th minute goal. Her form and quick reactions will come in handy but it was, overall, a good test for Khalifa’s team. In the continued absence of Shamirah Nalugya, makeshift midfield enforcer Aisha Nantongo continued to get minutes in the centre of the park.

While Juliet Nalukenge was also still on club duty in Cyprus, Zaina Nandede - who is usually an impact substitute - also got more time to get accustomed to her attacking partners.

Nalukenge had a poor game by her standards against South Africa in Kitende but will be full of confidence after she scored her first hat trick for her Cyprus club AMOK Chrysomolia in a 3-2 win over Pafos Geroskipou on Sunday - hours before she flew to Uganda in time for the national team’s last training yesterday. “First of all the game was away. But we all know our rivalry with Tanzania and what they bring to the game in terms of physical tests.

So for us to go there and win on such an important day for them gives me the confidence that we are indeed back to winning ways,” he added.

Dobsonville is expected to be another tough venue that will not be helped by the weather conditions in South Africa at the moment.