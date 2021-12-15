Uganda fly to SA with hope

Not yet done: Aisha Nantongo has continued to get minutes in the centre of the park following the absecnce of hamirah Nalugya.  Photo/John Batanudde

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Buoyant. Uganda U20 Women go into the second leg of the third round of the 2022 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier with a slim 1-0 win over South Africa. The winner on aggregate will advance to the fourth round where they will face either Ghana or Zambia.

Uganda still have it all to do despite a 1-0 lead against South Africa from the first leg of their third round U-20 Women World Cup qualifier at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on December 3.
Coach Ayub Khalifa and his charges flew out to Johannesburg early this morning fully aware of the job at hand when the sides clash in the second leg at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.

