Uganda get favourable Awcon draw

Uganda was yesterday drawn alongside hosts Morocco in Group A of the July 2-23 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon).

The Crested Cranes are ranked 157th in the world and are the lowest in the tournament that will have 12 teams while Morocco is ranked 77th by Fifa.

Both teams are, however, returning to Awcon for the first time since 2000.

Burkina Faso and Senegal who complete the group are ranked 137th and 89th respectively.

The Burkinabes are, however, making their Awcon debut while Senegal had not qualified since the 2012 edition.

The draw meant Uganda is pitted against fellow unknown quantities but they at least avoided Group C which has the last edition's finalists Nigeria and Cameroon.

The unenviable 'honour' of meeting them fell to Botswana and Crested Cranes' fellow East Africans and Cecafa rivals Burundi.

Group B would also have been tough on paper for Crested Cranes as it has Cameroon, Olympians Zambia, Tunisia, and Togo.