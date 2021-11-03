Uganda go for kill as Eritrea lay in limbo

Eritrea coach Jemal Ibrahim Suleman must be a man in pain.

First he could not hide his disappointment on Monday as his side lost 5-0 to Ethiopia in the Cecafa U-20 Women Championships running at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru.

“Congratulations to Ethiopia but our players were weak and mentally today,” Suleman said.

His side painfully lost 1-0 to Tanzania courtesy of a stoppage time goal from Claire Luvanga in Saturday’s tournament opener.

So Suleman expected even more spirited defending against Ethiopia and his side nearly delivered but their resilience was broken by a penalty at the brink of half time by Ridet Assrasanang.

In the second half, the flood gates opened as Eriteria struggled to contain Ethiopia’s expansive passing game.

“We have lost two games and that means we are out of contention. I don’t know if the players got tired playing football in their dreams last night but today they were weak. We do not have the experience or friendly games so we must get better through such tournaments,” he added.

But before he could re-organize for the next engagement against Uganda that is due today, he woke up yesterday to the realization that five of his players had disappeared from the team hotel.

This is not the first time players from Eritrea are breaking loose but Uganda’s coach Ayub Khalifa will hope those remaining in camp will be present to play.

Khalifa is in contention with Ethiopia and Tanzania - who meet today and have both played Eriteria - for the trophy and will therefore want his side to take advantage too rather than earn a walkover or have Suleman’s side dumped out of the tournament.

Uganda are 18 goals and maximum points in two games to the good but Khalifa was disappointed with some of the wastefulness on show in the 13-0 win over Djibouti.

Summit in mind

He will demand his players for more as Uganda aims to take control of the round-robin competition. Khalifa is also keen not to have the laxity come from the technical bench and will therefore look not to make any changes.