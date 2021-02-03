Uganda Hippos’ progress faces Tanzania test

By ELVIS SENONO More by this Author

It is two months since the national Under-20 team Hippos faced off with their Tanzanian counterparts.

The meeting was in the final of the Cecafa Under-20 tournament, which the Hippos won 4-1 against the hosts. They meet again this evening this time with both nations preparing for the Afcon Under-20 tournament.

Coach Morley Byekwaso’s side will play Tanzania in two friendlies games after Namibia pulled out at the 11th hour.

That, he hopes will be sufficient preparation for the final tournament running February 14 – March 6, 2021 in Mauritania.

Byekwaso wants to gauge the progress his side has made having regrouped on January 20.

“We want to see how we can use the ball. How to defend when we lose possession and how we can score goals. The game tomorrow (today) will help us know what the players have learnt so far,” Byekwaso said ahead of the game.

There are eight new players Derrick Kakooza, Sam Senyonjo, Davis Ssekajja, James Begisa Penz, Ivan Eyamu Andrew Kawooya, Delton Oyo and Simon Baligeya who were added to the team that featured at the Cecafa Championship.

Forward Ivan Bogere however remains the star man after finishing as joint top scorer with five goals along with Tanzania’s Abdul Hamisi Suleiman. Bogere’s partnership with Bsuoga United’s Isma Mugulusi could also prove key

Najib Yiga, Steven Sserwadda and Kenneth Semakula were meanwhile the other players that got onto the scoresheet for the Hippos in that final.

