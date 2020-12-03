Uganda Hippos win Cecafa U-20 tourney

By ELVIS SENONO More by this Author

The national Under-20 team - the Hippos - underlined Uganda’s recent dominance in regional under age competitions by claiming the Cecafa Under-20 title after defeating hosts Tanzania yesterday.

The Hippos won 4-1 in the final to avenge a 4-2 quarterfinal defeat to the Tanzanians when the country hosted the tournament last year.

Uganda’s goals were scored by Richard Basangwa who gave the Hippos a first half lead that was cancelled out by a Selemani Hamis penalty for Tanzania following a handball from defender Musa Ramathan in a game in which both nations had already sealed qualification to next year’s Afcon under-20 tournament in Mauritania. Steven Sserwadda then restored Uganda’s lead with a tap in a minute before half time before Ivan Bogere missed a penalty seconds later.

Fifth goal

The striker then attoned for his earlier miss with a near post header from a corner kick in the second half for his fifth goal in in five games. Defender Kenneth Semakula then got the fourth after his freekick from his own half was misjudged by the Tanzanian goalkeeper.

The result further stamped Uganda’s football authority in the region with the country also holding titles in U-15 (boys), U-17 (Girls), U-17 (Boys), CECAFA Kagame Club Cup (KCCA Football Club) and the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup (Uganda Cranes).

Fufa president Moses Magogo had earlier in the day promised $300 to each player in the Hippos squad for winning the Cecafa title after honouring them with a $700 reward for completing a first ever appearance in the Afcon under-20 finals.

CECAFA UNDER 20 FINAL

Uganda 4-1 Tanzania

Cecafa title holders

l Uganda U-15 (Boys)

l Uganda U-17 (Girls)

l Uganda U-17 (Boys)

l Uganda U-20 (Men)

l Uganda Cranes (Challenge Cup)

l KCCA FC (Kagame Club Cup)

