Uganda hope for more Namibian delight

The last time a Namibian football team visited Uganda, the U-17 women’s national team Teen Cranes, pummelled the visitors 18-1 on aggregate in the 2025 Fifa U-17 Women World Cup Qualifiers at Hamz Stadium Nakivubo. But Uganda went on to fall to Kenya in the next round.

On Friday, the U-20 sides from Uganda and Namibia meet in the first leg of the second round of the Fifa U-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers at Fufa Stadium Kadiba with the same goal in mind; finish the match in the first leg as a contest then try out more options in the second leg on Monday.

"From the technical side, we have done our best and hope the players can find themselves in the match. The win will be for our fans," coach Sheryl Botes, said.

"You cannot compare the U-20 side to the U-17 one. These ones are very experienced and we watched some of their games during their Cosafa tournament and highlighted a few key players to the team. They are defensively aware, sit in a low block and transition very fast from defence to attack," Botes said.

The last time the Queen Cranes took part in these qualifiers was just before South African Botes was appointed coach in November 2023 when Senegal eliminated them in the penultimate round of the qualifiers to Colombia 2024.

Namibia's Young Gladiators fell 5-1 on aggregate to Congo Brazaville.

From there, Uganda's U-20s went on to win bronze from the African Games held in Ghana. Only Kampala Queens' Shamusa Najjuma survives from that squad while Makerere University's Patricia Hasifah Namboozo, Desire Katisi Natooro, Kawempe Muslim duo Agnes Nabukenya and Dorcus Kisakye, plus goalkeeper Lillian Nakirya join from the U-20s that fell to Senegal.

Familiar faces

But while coach Botes has kept cards close to her chest, there will be a lot of familiarity from the team Uganda fields today as she continued with the faces she fielded in the U-17 squad that faced Namibia in January.

Kawempe Muslim sensation Nabukenya was among them and is joined by Amus College midfielder Dorine Aujat, El Cambio defender Martha Babirye, and Divine Soccer Academy's Ritah Anitah Nambuusi - sister to Crested Cranes' Phionah Nabulime, who was key as Botes led Uganda to bronze in Ghana.

St. Noa Girls' Nakirya and Kenya Police Bullets' Natooro, who has been named captain, were part of the U-17 squad that fell to Zambia in the 2024 World Cup Qualifiers but Botes has also summoned Amus goalkeeper Angella Adeke from then. As she has done with London City's defender Bethany Lois Kaluya, Amus' Mariam Namataka, and Kawempe's Esther Nangendo.

Namibia coach Errol Damaseb has also retained Arrows Ladies' Shiwovanhu Indileni Haukongo, Unam Bokkies' Cody Cherifa Garoes, Nust Babes' Sheida Delany Job, VPower Angels' Nancy Lebang, Julino Athletic's Joy Sweetness Goses from the U-17 squad that Hafeni Ndeitunga coached here earlier in the year.

Just like the U-17s did in Nakivubo, Namibia's U-20s will also host their second leg at Kadiba as a way to cut costs and that should double Uganda's advantage.

"I will do my best to ensure we play to instruction. We are home and I do not think we will under a lot of pressure because of the support behind us," Natooro said.