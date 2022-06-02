Uganda humble Rwanda

Putting Fazila Ikwaput on pitch almost guarantees one outcome. Goals! The 26 year old was twice on the mark as Uganda beat Rwanda 2-0 yesterday at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru to kickstart their 2022 Cecafa Women Championship.

Ikwaput, who last represented Uganda at Cecafa 2019, started as the lead striker and her first yesterday came in the 38th minute when she picked a loose ball as Shamirah Nalugya chased an over-hit pass from right-back Asia Nakibuuka.

However, the over-hit pass and pressing from Nalugya was characteristic of how this Group A game had panned out. Rwanda and Uganda played out a 2-all draw in their last Cecafa meeting in Kigali in 2018 so it was understandable that they tried to battle for every ball in Njeru till the goal calmed Uganda’s nerves. “We need to keep raising our performance to compete both in this competition and the upcoming (July 2-23) Africa (Women) Cup of Nations in Morocco,” Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo, who also handed a debut to She Corporate defender Margaret Namirimu ahead of captain Shadia Nankya, who is still struggling with fitness.

At the start of the second half, Lutalo introduced Sandra Nabweteme for Natasha Shirazi, whose wide runs on the right had hardly been picked out by the creative midfield pair of Hasifah Nassuna and Nalugya.

Ikwaput moved right and instantly showed that it is her favourite position, when she picked Nassuna’s pass into the channel to loop the ball over Rwanda keeper Claudine Itangishaka.

“I promised the team that I would work hard for them and I want to thank God for making it possible,” the striker, who closed out the game on the left after Lillian Mutuuzo jumped on said.

From the on, it was one-way traffic as Nassuna and Nabweteme led the creative orchestra characterized by calm nerves, disguised passing and attracting standing ovations from the fans even without adding to the goals.

Burundi top

Meanwhile, earlier, two goals from Sandrine Niyonkuru after Joelle Bukuru’s 34th minute opener secured a 3-0 win for Burundi over a much improved Djibouti.