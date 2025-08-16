Uganda in pole after Algeria, SA drop points

Uganda Cranes will finish top of Group C and qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in seven editions if they beat South Africa in the pool’s final game on Monday.

This follows a near-perfect day for the Cranes on Friday when both Algeria and South Africa dropped points in their respective matches at the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan).

Algeria earlier drew 1-1 with Guinea before Niger held South Africa goalless at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, keeping Uganda top of the group on six points – one ahead of the Desert Foxes and Bafana Bafana heading into the final pool matches.

All Uganda have to do on Monday is beat South Africa – a team they have never beaten in any football match – regardless of what happens between Algeria and Niger.

Earlier on Friday, Soufiane Bayazid struck two minutes from time to earn Algeria a point against Guinea in a tense encounter.

Ismaël Camara had fired Guinea ahead midway through the second half, raising hopes of a lifeline in their fight for survival. But Bayazid’s late finish ensured Algeria stayed unbeaten and on course for the last eight.

Guinea enjoyed the backing of a small but partisan Ugandan crowd at Namboole, before that support tripled for Niger against South Africa.

In the end, both Guinea and Niger – now eliminated from the tournament – delivered the ‘goods’ for Ugandan fans. But ultimately, the Cranes will have to do their job on Monday to end their group-stage jinx.

Monday’s matching orders are clear: while a draw would be enough for Uganda to advance, the safer approach is to go for all three points and avoid any “funny situations.”

Chan 2024, Group C

Friday, August 15 - Results

Guinea 1-1 Algeria, 5pm

Niger 0-0 South Africa

Monday, August 18

Algeria vs Niger, 8pm