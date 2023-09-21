Uganda keep hopes alive against Algeria

Algeria beat Uganda 2-1 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday to take advantage in their two-legged first round meeting of 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Fauzia Najjemba scored three minutes from time to hand Uganda a deserved consolation after they had turned on the pressure in the last quarter of the match.

But that was long after Algeria has done the damage. A 48th minute goal from Imane Chebel off Alfreda Marine's corner kick delivery started the trouble for a Ugandan side that had defended well in the first half.

In the 51st minute, Uganda's captain Hasifah Nassuna was caught in possession and Algeria doubled their lead through Inter Milan midfielder Habiba Ghouthia.

Another cross from Morgab Belkhiter troubled Ugandan goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi, who was making her international debut, but Bouhani Naima was ruled offside after heading it into the back of the net in the 58th minute.

"I think the win was logical because we expected to have the ball on the floor but Uganda forced us to be direct," Algeria coach Beni Stiti Faridi said as he admitted to have watched a lot of Ugandan videos before the match.

If Uganda were expected silky feet Algerians, they were shell-shocked to find that and more.

The Fennecs were also physically imposing - perhaps even more than their Crested Cranes counterparts - but it was their gamesmanship when Uganda had momentum and ability to kill the game when they had steady momentum at the start of the second half that set the sides apart.

The smallest players they had on pitch were Ghouthia and Bouhani Naima but when they stood against Aisha Nantongo, probably Uganda's biggest player, and Shadia Nankya during their 20th minute freekick, the Algerians seemed equal to them.

Uganda's chances



Neither side had a chance of note in the first half save for a wayward and direct shots from the Algerians that hardly troubled Karungi.

Fauzia Najjemba had a claim for a penalty during additional time of the first half but Tanzanian referee Nuru Tatu Malogo did not buy the Ugandan forwards attempt to draw contact from Algerian keeper Chloe Yamina N'gazi.

At the start of the second half, Crested Cranes interim coach Ayub Khalifa made Uganda's physical situation even 'worse' by introducing the diminutive Aminah Nababi, who usually plays as a winger, for Riticia Nabbosa in midfield but her quick feet on the ball helped.

In the 61st minute, Fazila Ikwaput made way for Viola Nambi on the right wing while Nassuna was replaced by right back Asia Nakibuuka to allow Phionah Nabbumba move to midfield.

"Nabbumba is a good player but we needed her in defence to give us a bit of calm.

Sometimes you do not match physicality with the same, you can bring on a player that is a bit tactical to handle the situation," Khalifa explained his decisions.

The decisions injected impetus as Nabbumba created a chance that Sandra Nabweteme hit on the crossbar.

Substitute winger Margaret Kunihira also blazed another chance wide in the 72nd minute after coming on for defender Aisha Nantongo while Sumaya Komuntale's 75th minute freekick at the edge of box was also wide off the mark.