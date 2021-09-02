Uganda, Kenya renew rivalry

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Statistics as viewed from all angles show Uganda heads-and-shoulders above neighbours Kenya as the two open their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign today.

Only one of them, Mali and Rwanda - who played their first match yesterday, can proceed to the play-offs due March next year but whoever that is, they must first top Group E. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the herculean task Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic and his Harambee Stars opposite Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee face as they clash at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi this afternoon.

Test & character

“It is a measure of test and character,” admitted Micho, who is having his second stint as Uganda coach.

The Serbian helped Uganda qualify for and play at their first Afcon finals in four-decades when the Cranes featured at Gabon 2017 edition.

“It will be a very tough match,” added the 51-year-old, “There is too much at stake. Small details will decide.”

His counterpart, Mulee, has come under fire at home after ignoring some stars including Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

But Mulee defended his decisions saying the team he has picked is one he believes can do the job not just against Uganda, but for years to come.

“The mixture in my Harambee Stars squad is very important for Kenya and has many local based players,” Mulee told NTV Kenya.

“Apart from the qualifiers, my focus is on the transition where we can nurture players who can take over when their senior team mates exit.’

The pragmatic coach insists that while starting strongly against Uganda is the ultimate goal, how they play also matters.

Preaching enjoyment

“Even if you lose, you should have enjoyed the game,” said Mulee, “my philosophy is to play beautiful football and keep possession on the pitch.

“If you can’t enjoy the game, why play for 90 minutes on the pitch?”

Kenya and Uganda have met 76 times, with Harambee Stars winning just 22 and Uganda trouncing them on 32 occasions.

Their Actually, in the last 12 games between the two sides dating back to December 2007, Uganda have won seven and lost just once. Most of these have been in Cecafa and friendlies. But it is the two goalless draws in the 2012 Afcon qualifiers, including the heartbreaking one at Namboole in 2011, where Uganda failed to qualify on the last day, that still haunt the Cranes.

Uganda’s crucial men

Ismail Watenga

This is a monumental match for the Chippa Utd goalie, who is favourite to start ahead of Charles Lukwago and Joel Mutakubwa. This will be the first match in a long time Uganda play without captain Denis Onyango, who retired this year, in goal.

Halid Lwaliwa

He is expected to start in central defence with possibly Express’ Murushid Juuko. They must be at their best to stop dangerman Michael Olunga.

Khalid Aucho

With Taddeo Lwanga out injured, Aucho’s role in the middle of the pack has never been this important.

Yunus Sentamu

With a game that could be decided by small details, you want your chances to fall to Sentamu. He prepared for this by scoring in the 2-1 loss to Ethiopia last Sunday.

Emmanuel Okwi

The Cranes experienced striker leads Uganda as captain in the qualifiers for the first time since succeeding Onyango. He will be Uganda’s fulcrum upfront, especially with go-to-man Faruku Miya out of this one.

Kenya’s men to watch

​Michael Olunga

Kenya’s ultimate star man will keep Uganda awake all match. He has the pace and physique, and can score from any angle. Go-to-man!

Joseph Okumu

The towering KAA Gent defender is the chief organiser for the Kenyans, who can also pick that one telling pass and score an odd goal. It will be an interesting battle between him and Okwi and company.

​Eric Ouma

The Kenyan left back will have to be kept in check because he has a tendency of putting in quality balls when in transition. He is also tough as nails to beat in his left back position, a job either Milton Karisa or Ibrahim Orit could be handed.

​Kenneth Muguna

The Azam midfielder is one to keep silent or he will easily pick out Olunga’s runs.

​Abdallah Juma

The Bandari winger has scored in two of Kenya’s recent three matches, the last one coming against Togo in the recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

