Uganda Kobs end Saudi tour on sour note

Morley Byekwaso’s pre and post-match interactions can often be tedious with the coach usually guarded in his responses.

However, that was not the case on Monday evening as he gave a detailed account of the national under-23 team, Kobs’ performance as they went down 2-0 to their Saudi Arabian hosts at the Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Riyadh stadium.

The game was the last of two build-up matches against Saudi Arabia having played out a goalless draw last Friday.

But despite Monday’s result, Byekwaso was uncharacteristically optimistic after what might have been the team’s last serious engagement before they play the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament that is expected to start on July 17 in Ethiopia.

“We had a very good game particularly in the second half when we did not allow the opponents time in our half,” stated Byekwaso before ruing missed goal-scoring opportunities from his players including Bobosi Byaruhanga, Derick Kakooza, Sam Ssenyonjo and Saidi Kyeyune.

“We missed several chances and Kakooza, Ssenyonjo, Bobosi, Kyeyune all got chances to score in the second half. But we failed to score yet all chances were with only the goalkeeper to beat. We need to be clinical so as to be able to win games especially at the Cecafa tournament that we are preparing for,” Byekwaso explained.

He named the same starting team from Friday’s game with Richard Basangwa, Isma Mugulusi and Steven Mukwala again given the nod in attack.

Charles Lukwago, Enock Walusimbi, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Steven Sserwadda also made up the starting team.

Byekwaso believes the team will be able to draw experience from the two games as Uganda seeks to add to their record 15 Cecafa titles.

“We learned many things especially against teams with quick passing and movement. We usually struggle against them. We dominated the second half just that the players that came on later were not used to the pace of the game leading to us conceding the second goal,” he added.

The team which comprises mostly under 23 and three over age players is expected to return to the country this morning to continue preparations.

International Build Ups:

Monday

Saudi Arabia 2-0 Kobs

Last week

Saudi Arabia 0-0 Kobs

