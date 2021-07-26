Uganda Kobs leave plenty to ponder

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Uganda failed in their bid to retain the Cecafa Challenge Cup after drawing 1-1 with Tanzania in their last group game at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia on Saturday .

The result meant that the Kobs ended the group stage with two points and behind their opponents having earlier drawn with DR Congo. Tanzania progressed to the semifinal as group leaders after an earlier win over 1-0 DR Congo.

While the development may appear a surprise with Uganda having gone into the tournament looking to extend their Cecafa dominance having won eight more titles than nearest challengers Kenya, the bigger problem lies elsewhere.

Profligacy

A failure to convert goal scoring chances at international level remains one of the country’s biggest technical problems. The Kobs created several goal scoring opportunities in Ethiopia but fluffed them.

The story is also similar to their exploits in the warm-up games that they drew goalless and lost 2-0 to Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, it was Steven Mukwala who, despite scoring the equaliser and showing a typically good work rate, missed a first half penalty and could have ended up with a hat trick.

He had replaced Derrick Kakooza as the central striker as head coach Morley Byekwaso made two changes to the team that started against DR Congo.

“It was not our day. We fought to the last minute. We did what we could. In the first half we didn’t use our chances. We failed failed to convert a penalty. Maybe it was what God made for us,” a resigned Byekwaso said after the game.

“We need to prepare for the future because in two months we’ve a World Cup qualifier,” added Byekwaso of this largely under-23 team fielded as required by tournament rules this year.

On this evidence however few will be in contention to make the grade to that senior level.

Classification

Uganda will look for consilation if not revenge today when they face DR Congo, a side that held them to a goalless draw a week ago in the opening game.

In the other fixture, host Ethiopia will count their chances of at least finishing 5th pr 6th on home soil when the fave Eritrea in the first match.

The winners from the two ties will fight for the 5th and 6th as losers contest for the 7th place.

Cecafa Challenge Cup

Saturday result

Classification matches, Monday

Ethiopia vs. Eritrea 11:45am

Uganda vs. DR Congo 2pm

*Additional reporting by Fred Mwambu