Uganda Martyrs edge Kawempe Muslim in FWSL

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

In what looked like a reunion of the Uganda U-17 women’s team, Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – Lubaga edged Kawempe Muslim SS 1-0 yesterday in Njeru to go top of the Group One table in Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Kawempe came with the core of U-17 team attack led by Juliet Nalukenge, Margaret Kunihira and Hadija Nandago. But they also had defensive enforcers Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Samalie Nakacwa and Stella Musubika, who came into the side after missing Monday’s 4-0 rout of Kampala Queens (KQ) as she started her final Senior Six (Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education) exams.

UMHS, captained by U-17 defender and eventual goal scorer on the day Gloria Namugerwa, were no push overs as they also had the national team’s keeper Daphine Nyayenga and midfield enforcers Kevin Nakacwa and Catherine Nagadya.

They dominated throughout the game and were rewarded for a brilliant start when Namugerwa turned the freekick in past Juliet Adeke moments after Kawempe’s defender Asia Nakibuuka fouled their former teammate Spencer Nakacwa in the 22nd minute.

“We struggled to build from the back and when they scored that freekick, we completely lost rhythm,” Kawempe coach Moses Nkata, said in the aftermath of the game in which his side was also haunted by another of their former players in Anita Namata – and later in the second half by Esther Naluyimba who came to shut shop.

Mean defensive unit

UMHS, who have proven since last season to be a mean defensive unit, now top Group One with six points ahead of their encounter with KQ today.

Advertisement

“Kawempe are record champions so beating them has only fueled our passion and ability to win more big games ahead of us,” UMHS’s Sharon Kaidu, said.

A win over KQ should see UMHS seal a berth in the May 3 playoffs but the Old Kampala-based side will want to blow the group wide open going into Thursday’s rest day.

They, however, have to polish their defensive concerns and look for goals beyond captain Fauzia Najjemba.

Meanwhile, in the battle of promoted sides, Ruth Nyakato came off the bench in the 85th minute to score a stoppage time winner for Tooro Queens against She Mak.

Tooro Queens also play Kawempe, who will be without Juliet Nalukenge as she left yesterday to start her UACE exams, today.

“We want to be better but we expect Tooro to be more physical.

Hopefully, the girls can beat the fatigue concern seeing that we have played one game more than Tooro.

FUFA women super league

Group 1 results- Monday

UMHS 1-0 Kawempe Muslim

Tooro Queens 1-0 She Mak

Today's games

9am: Tooro Queens vs. Kawempe M.

12pm: UMHS vs. Kampala Queens

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com