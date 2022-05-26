Uganda Martyrs look to keep up with Varsity League Group E pace

Uganda Martyrs University will be keen to keep pace with the Group E leaders when they host Kampala University in the Pepsi University Football League in Nkozi this afternoon.

Coach Eric Kisuze has noted that Group E is still open and tasks his side to aim for victory.

Three teams in Group E are on six points and are separated by goal difference with Ndejje , Gulu , and KU placed first, second, and third respectively.

Dicey situation

“We are in an unfamiliar position on the table but I believe a win against KU will change that and winning Thursday’s game is the ultimate target,” Kisuze said with his team and KU having each played a game less.

“The group is still very much open and whoever handles the remaining games well will top it and hopefully we shall be that team,” he added

It will be the second meeting between the two sides in this year’s competition with the corresponding fixture ended 2-1 in favor of KU.

“We lost our away game against KU but since then we have tried to improve where we failed. I know it is a strong team with good players but we are going out for a win this time around,” he added.