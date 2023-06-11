Uganda Martyrs win Women Cup

The Fufa Women Cup continues to be favourable to school-based sides that make the final.

Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) - Lubaga did not only become the fourth winners after beating She Maroons 1-0 at Bishop Maraka College in Kumi on Saturday but they are also the fourth school-based club to win this competition.

Olila High School beat Asubo-Gafford in the inaugural Cup season in 2017 before passing on the mantle to Uganda Christian University at the expense of She Corporate in 2018.

Then the mother of all upsets happened in 2019 when Makerere University stunned Lady Doves in Lugogo. Some of the players to win it with Makerere then like central defenders Stella Namisango and Patience Nabulobi plus utility player Viola Namuddu, who scored the lone goal in the two-legged semis, and winger Catherine Nagadya have now laid hands on a second Cup.

On Saturday, Nagadya struck in the 78th minute of a game they had dominated and hit the woodwork thrice to ensure this trend continues. She was duly named the most valuable player of the competition.

Nagadya is one of the most sought after players in the country and if she leaves, the UMHS captain would have given them the best parting shot as this is their first major trophy.

"It is collective effort that led us to this triumph," coach Edward Kasozi said after his custodian Sharon Kaidu was also named the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

For She Maroons, the consolations came through the Fair Play award and the top scorer's boot for Anitah Babirye. But they also lead the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) table and their displays against the topflight teams since the round of 16, show that they are a team ready to hold their own if they return to the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) next season.