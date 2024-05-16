Uganda need to be rampant against Zambia

Uganda have no option but to attack Zambia in the second leg of the third round of the 2024 U-17 Women’s World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

The Teen Cranes host the Copper Princesses at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende with a humongous job to do after losing the first leg 2-0 last Sunday at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

Such is the weight of the job that Fufa will let fans enter for free so the home team can have a crowd to spur them on.

Esther Nangendo stretches to control the ball.

“We prepared extensively to play Zambia away, we knew they were going to play long balls and it happened, that is part of the game,” Uganda’s coach Sheryl Botes said, at the second match’s pre-match press conference at Fufa House Mengo as she fielded questions from local press about Zambia’s second minute goal on Sunday.

“They put us on the backfoot but we have given the girls the confidence that they can reverse this result. It has been done and we will go tomorrow (Friday) and run at Zambia,” Botes added.

Ugandan goalkeeper Lilian Nakiirya flies to save a high ball from a cross.

Inspired Zambia

Zambia are likely to be cautious on Friday to protect their lead but their long balls could still work on Uganda’s high line defence as coach Carol Kanyemba looks to push her squad to walk in the shoes of the senior team.

“We are inspired by the senior team that has achieved much in the recent past,” Kanyemba said at the press conference.



Zambia’s Copper Queens are fresh from the 2023 Women’s World Cup, took part in the 2020 Olympics and have qualified for the Paris 2024 edition but also finished third at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in 2022. Zambia last qualified for the U-17 World Cup in 2013 and stopped in the group stages at the final tournament in Costa Rica in 2014.

Uganda left Lusaka with a bitter test as they thought refereeing errors cost them two goals but the display and pressing fashioned chances too. That should give Botes confidence that maybe with better finishing, they can overturn the results.

A Zambian defender tight marks Uganda's Agnes Nabukenya in a throw-in situation.

The Mathematics

Uganda needs to win by three clear goals to qualify straight for the final qualification round, where they will likely face Morocco who lead Algeria 4-0 after one leg.

A home win by one goal eliminates Uganda while one with two unreplied goals will force the game into a shootout. Should Uganda win by two goals but with Zambia finding the back of the net at least once, the Copper Princess will go through on away goals.

Uganda were eliminated in the second round of 2022 edition on away goals after tying 3-3 on aggregate with Ethiopia, which had earned a 2-2 draw at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

2024 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

AFRICA QUALIFIERS

Third Round

First Leg: Zambia 2-0 Uganda