Uganda need win against Eswatini

Uganda need an emphatic win against Eswatini today to keep their dreams alive at the Cosafa Women Championships going on in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The Crested Cranes started on the wrong footing drawing 0-0 to Namibia on Thursday while their Group C rivals Zambia beat Eswatini 5-0.

While that was also the result when the teams met at the 2018 edition, the competition is so tight that the semifinals are reserved for just the top finishers in the three groups and just one of the second-placed finishers.

Coach George Lutalo also upped the pressure before the Namibia game kickoff by saying Uganda had to “improve on its position” in the competition, meaning that the Crested Cranes must go better than their first Cosafa appearance in 2018 when they finished third at the expense of Zambia.

“We could not utilize the chances, maybe because of lack of concentration but we hope for a better performance next game,” Lutalo said after Thursday’s draw.

“It is the players that have to play. For us we want them to show what they can do and today (Thursday) they didn’t. The performance is not exactly what we wanted but we take the result and must improve.”

Favourable history

Fortunately for Uganda, their last and only meeting with Eswatini ended in a 4-3 win for the Crested Cranes.

The scorers then; Hasifah Nassuna (2), Resty Nanziri and Norah Alupo are still part of the squad under the new coach and started against Namibia. This would meant they are still key cogs in the Crested Cranes set-up and will be bolstered by the presence of Sandra Nabweteme, who needs to start firing to relieve some pressure and Laki Otandeka.

But Uganda need more than just names and promise to do better in front of goal - a systemic problem over the years. Their friendly matches against the U-20 side, which is in the thick of a World Cup qualification campaign, ended in two 1-0 wins and a 4-0 loss in between.

Previously, the team under coach Faridah Bulega, also relied a lot on setpieces for goals as they struggled to score from open play.

COSAFA CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP C - TODAY

Eswatini vs. Uganda, 1pm

Zambia vs. Namibia, 4pm