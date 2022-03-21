Uganda out of U-17 Women World Cup qualifiers

Ethiopia’s Eyerus Wondemu Tulu scored in the 79th minute to oust Uganda from the U-17 Women World Cup in Addis Ababa yesterday.

Ethiopia came into the game with the advantage having scored two prized goals in the 2-2 draw in the first leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, a fortnight ago.

What they needed was to match Uganda’s result for as long the goals did not exceed two.

The start for both sides was lukewarm as they struggled to impose their ideas. But Uganda got the advantage when Shakirah Nyinagahirwa connected with a rebound from a corner in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, Uganda tried to soak the pressure and the strategy worked for nearly 35 minutes. Ethiopia reverted to the idea they used in Kitende of looping long balls into Uganda’s box in the hope of catching goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu in no man’s land.

Eventually, the moment came in the 79th minute after Uganda had pushed up from their own goalkick.

Ethiopia’s defence cleared the ball long and it found Kaidu on top of her box, Tulu looped the ball straight into the net to kick Uganda out of the competition.

Ethiopia will now play South Africa, who got a bye over Kenya which was kicked out of the competition due to their administrative wrangles back home.