Uganda outclass Cameroon

Uganda beat Cameroon 2-0 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday to assume an advantage in the second round of the women's football Olympic Qualifiers.

Catherine Nagadya poked home from close range after Shamirah Nalugya's 11th minute freekick hit the cross bar and returned to play.

The lead allowed interim coach Charles Ayiekoh's side to soak Cameroonian pressure and they did so with hard pressing and physicality all over the park.

They marinated that with pace upfront to create chances when they could and for long, the Cameroonians who sought to control the game, struggled to find answers.

Ayiekoh, in his first game in charge, handed debuts to Wakiso Hills Zaitun Namaganda, to share the midfield double pivot with Phionah Nabbumba, and She Maroons right back Justine Najjuko.

He named Joan Nabirye in central defence alongside Shadia Nankya but later moved her into midfield to add security and introduced Bridget Nabisaalu in the backline.

Uganda were, however, stunned when Nabirye was judged to have pushed a Cameroonian attacker Kevine Ossol in the box moments after Uganda's goal. However, replays showed Nabirye had got to the ball first and was actually shoved by the Cameroonian.

Ugandan goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi, who was famed for saving penalties when she broke out over six years ago rolled back the year by being equal to the shot from the Indomitable Lionesses' captain Nchout Ajara. Ajara could not convert the rebound and that set the tone of resistance from the Crested Cranes that were backed by a partisan home crowd.

Impetus



Uganda improved even more with the changes. Asia Nakibuuka came on for Najjuko at the restart while Jackline Adong later replaced Nabbumba to add more energy in the middle of the park.

The changes inspired Uganda to push further and were rewarded with a 74th minute goal after some hard running by Fauzia Najjemba on the left. The captain teed up Ikwaput from the baseline but the first effort was saved then Cameroon failed to clear the lines and Ikwaput took her second chance with more composure.