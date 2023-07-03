Uganda pick Tanzania to polish squad ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Uganda have picked rivals Tanzania as the side to polish them for the upcoming Caf women's football Olympic Qualifiers.

Uganda plays Rwanda at home on July 11 then travels to Huye a week later for the qualifiers.

However, before that, there is a poor record against Tanzania to confront this Friday.

Uganda has lost three times in as many meetings to their southern neighbours since the national team rebranded to Crested Cranes in 2016.

That year in the Cecafa Women Championship, coach Majidah Nantanda's side was disciplined 4-1, by the eventual champions, in a semifinal match where Hasifah Nassuna scored the consolation goal.

The sides met again in Cecafa 2018, which was played in round-robin format, in Rwanda but the result was identical with Shadia Nankya bagging Uganda's consolation. Uganda lost the trophy on goal difference as both sides had the same points.

Tanzania striker Asha Rashid, who scored in both meetings, was at it again at Cecafa 2019 as her stoppage time strike broke Ugandan hearts in the Dar-es-Salaam semfinals.

The sides avoided each other in the 2022 as Uganda won it's first Cecafa title.

As coach Ayub Khalifa - who is leading the team in interim capacity before Fufa appoint the coach - prepares for the friendly, he has concentrated on putting together a better defence in his first days of training.

"Our main aim is to see that everyone puts in a shift defensively," Khalifa said after Saturday's training in Lugogo.

"That is how the top teams do it and that is what we are aspiring to be. The strikers and midfielders need to know their roles and not leave the defensive duties to the defenders alone."

Caf Olympic Qualifiers

July 11: Uganda vs. Rwanda (First Leg)

July 18: Rwanda vs. Uganda (Second Leg)