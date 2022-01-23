Prime

Uganda Premier League on right track - CEO Bainamani

Looking ahead. Bainamani has big plans for the Uganda Premier league. PHOTO/John Batanude

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

Man on a mission. Bernard Bainamani has been at the helm of the Uganda Premier League since 2014. His role, among others is to supervise the administrative arm which is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the league. He spoke to Sunday Monitor’s Fred Mwambu.

Since its rebranding from the Uganda Super League to the Uganda Premier League (UPL) in 2014, the country’s first division football league has grown in leaps and bounds but not without limitations.
Bernard Bainamani, former tax collector, has been at the helm of the entity running the league affairs as chief executive officer (CEO) since then, he takes us through some of the most-pressing issues surrounding the league.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.