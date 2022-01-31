Uganda revel in AWCON qualification as Kenyans fight

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

On Friday, Uganda earned an automatic ticket to their second ever Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) after continental football governing body Caf announced Kenya’s decision to withdraw from the final qualification round.
The two neighbouring nations were due to tussle it out for a berth at the July finals in Morocco and both had summoned players to camp when the announcement was made.
“Uganda become the first team to join hosts Morocco for the final phase of the tournament,” a statement from the Caf communication department reads for avoidance of doubt.

