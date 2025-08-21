Uganda’s dream meets Senegal’s crown

Quarter-finals are never just another match. For Uganda, this is a shot at a maiden Chan semi-final, a chance to unleash Namboole’s fervor and chase an East African dream that could culminate in a historic final on August 30, 2025.

For Senegal, it’s the burden of defending champions, a refusal to yield their 2022 crown to a challenger they’ve both dominated and faltered against.

The last time these sides met, in the 2022 Chan group stage in January 2023, Uganda stunned Senegal with a 1-0 upset, a wound still fresh in the Lions’ pride.

Now, two years and eight months later, they clash again under Kampala’s sky of hope, with a semi-final berth and the Pamoja bid’s vision of an all-East African showdown hanging in the balance.

Uganda’s road to the quarters

Uganda’s journey to this quarter-final is a tale of grit and resurrection. Entering Chan 2024, co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, the Cranes bore the weight of six prior group-stage exits. Group C began with a chastening 3-0 loss to Algeria, a defeat that sparked government scrutiny and tested coach Morley Byekwaso’s mettle.

Yet, Namboole’s 34,000-strong crowd became their wind. A 3-0 rout of Guinea followed, with Reagan Mpande, Allan Okello, and Ivan Ahimbisibwe showcasing a ruthless edge.

A 2-0 win over Niger, driven by Okello’s header and Joel Sserunjogi’s strike, cemented their revival.

The group stage climaxed in a 3-3 thriller against South Africa, where Uganda, trailing 3-1 in the 88th minute, conjured two penalties.

Okello and captain Rogers Torach converted under pressure, securing seven points and Group C’s top spot on goal difference.

This blend of flair, resilience, and clutch heroics signals a team ready to defy history.

“We have made history after starting poorly,” said Cranes coach Morley Byekwaso, “We are not here by accident. From here we shall now take game by game and see how far we can go.”

Senegal’s journey

Senegal’s path, carved in Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium, reflects their championship DNA tempered by fragility.

As defending champions, led by coach Souleymane Diallo, the Teranga Lions opened Group D with a 1-0 win over Nigeria, Christian Gomis’s strike proving their clinical touch.

A 1-1 draw with Congo revealed struggles against compact defenses, while a 0-0 stalemate against Sudan, marred by Mbaye Yaya Ly’s late red card, secured second place with five points.

The absence of first-choice goalkeeper Idrissa Ndiaye, sidelined by injury, leaves Cheikh Lô Ndoye untested against Uganda’s attack.

Ly’s suspension weakens their midfield, but Senegal’s disciplined defending and rapid transitions, honed in their 2022 title run, make them formidable.

Their physicality and set-piece prowess remain their calling card, with players like Layousse Samb, who salvaged a point against Congo, ready to pounce.

A storied rivalry

The storied rivalry between Uganda and Senegal adds a crackle to this showdown. Across eight meetings since 2001, Senegal hold a slight edge with three wins, three draws, and two Uganda victories.

Their first clash, a 1-1 Afcon qualifier draw, set a competitive tone. Senegal’s 3-0 rout in 2001 exposed Uganda’s early vulnerabilities, while 1-0 losses in a 2013 World Cup qualifier and the 2019 Afcon, where Sadio Mané struck, underscored their knack for exploiting errors.

Uganda showed spine in draws — a 1-1 in 2012 at home and a 0-0 friendly in 2017 — but their breakthroughs shine brightest despite not progressing from the group.

The 1-0 Chan win in 2023, a defensive masterclass, proved Uganda’s mettle.

A 2-1 triumph in the Pre-Chan 2024 Three-Nation Tournament in Tanzania last month, fueled by sharp counterattacks, tilted the scales closer.

This history — two wins, three draws, three losses — suggests a knife-edge contest, with Uganda’s recent successes fueling hope they can topple the champions.

Expect a chess match

This quarter-final, however, is a chess match as much as a battle. Uganda’s probable 4-2-3-1 setup, with Enoch Ssebagala, Joel Sserunjogi (back from suspension), and Karim Watambala anchoring midfield, aims to absorb Senegal’s pressure while unleashing bursts through Okello, Mpande, and Jude Ssemugabi.

The midfield will be a warzone, with winning duels and exploiting wide spaces critical to stretching Senegal’s defense.

Senegal, thriving on athleticism and tempo, can shift from a compact 4-4-2 to an attacking 4-3-3, their pressing game designed to force errors.

Their set-piece threat, led by Samb, looms large, especially against a Uganda side that conceded six goals in Group C.

Byekwaso faces a defensive dilemma. Hillary Mukundane’s suspension could see Arnold Odong return to partner the steely Torach.

This central defensive pairing must shackle Senegal’s forwards, particularly Gomis, whose goal downed Nigeria. One lapse could be fatal.

The East African stakes

The stakes transcend the pitch. A Uganda victory would mark their first Chan semi-final, keeping them at Namboole for a potential clash with Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, who face Morocco.

With Kenya facing Madagascar earlier on Friday with a chance to book a date against Sudan or Algeria in Dar es Salaam, an all-East African final on August 30 in Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium would crown the Pamoja vision, a beacon of regional unity and footballing pride.

For Senegal, a win keeps their dream of back-to-back Chan titles alive, a feat unseen since 2009, cementing their domestic football dynasty.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG

Date: August 2–30, 2025

Quarterfinal fixtures

Saturday, August 23

Sudan vs Algeria (Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar), 5pm

Uganda vs Senegal (Mandela National Stadium, Kampala), 8pm

Uganda Cranes Probable XI

Joel Mutakubwa, Gavin Kizito, Herbert Achai, Rogers Torach, Arnold Odong, Enoch Ssebagala, Joel Sserunjogi, Karim Watambala, Allan Okello, Jude Ssemugabi, Reagan Mpande.

Uganda’s road to quarter-finals (Group C):

Loss: 0-3 vs. Algeria (August 4, 2025)

Win: 3-0 vs. Guinea (Reagan Mpande, Allan Okello, Ivan Ahimbisibwe)

Win: 2-0 vs. Niger (Allan Okello, Joel Sserunjogi)

Draw: 3-3 vs. South Africa (Jude Ssemugabi, Allan Okello, Rogers Torach)

Group C Standing: 1st (7 points, 8 goals scored, 6 conceded)

Senegal’s road to quarter-finals (Group D):

Win: 1-0 vs. Nigeria (Christian Gomis)

Draw: 1-1 vs. Congo (Layousse Samb)

Draw: 0-0 vs. Sudan (Mbaye Yaya Ly red-carded)

Group D Standing: 2nd (5 points)

Uganda vs Senegal head-to-head

Uganda wins: 2

Games drawn: 3

Senegal wins: 3

Match history:

Jan 13, 2001: Uganda 1-1 Senegal (Afcon, Draw)

Mar 24, 2001: Senegal 3-0 Uganda (Afcon, Senegal Win)

Jun 9, 2012: Uganda 1-1 Senegal (Fifa World Cup Qualifier, Draw)

Sep 7, 2013: Senegal 1-0 Uganda (Fifa World Cup Qualifier, Senegal Win)

Jun 5, 2017: Senegal 0-0 Uganda (International Friendly, Draw)

Jul 5, 2019: Uganda 0-1 Senegal (Afcon, Senegal Win)

Jan 18, 2023: Senegal 0-1 Uganda (Chan 2022, Uganda Win)

Jul 24, 2025: Uganda 2-1 Senegal (Pre-Chan 2024 Three-Nation Tournament, Uganda Win)