Uganda, S.Sudan bond rekindled in Afcon showdown

Uganda Cranes’ upcoming fixture against South Sudan on match days three and four of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has many twists.

Uganda could clinch a ticket to the Morocco finals next year with two wins in Kampala and Juba but the affair goes beyond just the results. It goes far in highlighting a deep-rooted footballing tie between the two neighbours.

A country born

South Sudan is a relatively young nation globally, having gained independence on July 9, 2011. They became Caf’s newest member seven months later during a Caf Congress held on the eve of the 2012 Afcon final in Libreville, Gabon.

Initially, the country had expected to be granted a Fifa membership in 2014 due to the prevailing Fifa rules. However, a change in rules allowed the nation to bypass the two-year waiting period previously required at the Caf level.

Subsequently, they were admitted as the 209th member of Fifa on May 5, the same year at the body’s congress in Budapest, Hungary.

Big brother's hand

That set the ball rolling for the fledging nation. South Sudan thirsted for a quick dive into the world of international football and no other partner was fittingly closer to mentor them into this than their footballing elder from the south, Uganda.

South Sudan invited Uganda for the first-ever international fixture that ended 2-2 in Juba on July 10, 2012. Ceasar Okhuti and Julius Ogwang scored the goals for the Cranes team that was under the tutelage of coach Leo Adraa, who later coached the South Sudan team between 2015 and 2016.

That result was significant for South Sudan, leading to their first-ever ranking in August. The Bright Stars moved from 209 to 199th position.

That was not all. Uganda, again, presented a platform for South Sudan to play their first international match outside their boundaries as they flew in for the 2012 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

Their first match was a group game where they lost 1-0 to Ethiopia on November 24 at tomorrow’s venue – Mandela National Stadium. The two met again days later in the same pool as Uganda gave the Bright Stars a reality check with a 4-0 beating courtesy of Robert Ssentongo, Hamis Kizza, Henry Kalungi and Brian Umony’s goals.

Since then the camaraderie between the two nations has built on with the Sudanese adopting and naturalizing several Ugandan-born players into their national team including their current national leading scorer, Tito Okello who has six goals.

South Sudan took part in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, their first major tournament where they lost 5-0 to Mozambique on May 18, 2014.

One year later on October 7, 2015, the Bright Stars played their first-ever Fifa World Cup qualifiers, a 1-1 draw at home to Mauritania. Friday's game will be their eighth meeting in all competitions and friendlies.

2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

October 11 – 7pm

Uganda vs. South Sudan -Namboole

October 15

South Sudan vs. Uganda - Juba Stadium

South Sudan at a glance

Gained independence - July 9, 2011

Caf membership - February 10, 2012

Fifa membership - May 5, 2012

First international – S.Sudan 2-2 Uganda, July 10, 2012

First-ever ranking – 199 in August 2012

Cecafa debut - November 24 at Mandela National Stadium

Afcon qualification debut - May 18, 2014 (vs. Mozambique 5-0)

World Cup qualification debut - October 7, 2015 (vs. Mauritania 1-1)

Uganda vs. S. Sudan Head-to-head

July 10, 2012: S.Sudan 2-2 Uganda

November 30, 2012: S. Sudan 0-4 Uganda

July 14, 2017: S. Sudan 0-0 Uganda

July 22, 2017: Uganda 5-1 S. Sudan

December 8, 2017: Uganda 5-1 S. Sudan

November 12, 2020: Uganda 1-0 S. Sudan

November 16, 2020: S. Sudan 1-0 Uganda