Uganda take slim 1-0 lead to South Africa

Hadijah Nandago scored the lone goal as Uganda beat South Africa 1-0 in the first leg of the third round of the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers at St Mary's Stadium - Kitende earlier today

By  Makhtum Muziransa

  • Uganda started brightly, despite their home advantage being curtailed by the continued absence of fans, with left back Sumaya Komuntale forcing a powerful left hand save from South Africa keeper Ramaisha Nthabiseng in the 7th minute

