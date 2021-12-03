Uganda take slim 1-0 lead to South Africa

Hadijah Nandago scored the lone goal as Uganda beat South Africa 1-0 in the first leg of the third round of the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers at St Mary's Stadium - Kitende earlier today.

Uganda started brightly, despite their home advantage being curtailed by the continued absence of fans, with left back Sumaya Komuntale forcing a powerful left hand save from South Africa keeper Ramaisha Nthabiseng in the 7th minute.

The resulting corner was delivered by Margaret Kunihira, who found Shakirah Nyinagahirwa but her effort brushed the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Aisha Nantongo, playing in an unfamiliar midfield position due to the absence of playmaker Shamirah Nalugya - down with typhoid - also hit the crossbar.

In the 17th minute, right-back Samalie Nakacwa created two chances for Juliet Nalukenge but Uganda's talisman was denied by her heavy touch to set the tone for an uncharacteristically unproductive afternoon.

But in the 20th minute, Nandago connected with Kunihira's delivery from a corner to make it 1-0.

This was the fourth time in seven games that she was opening the scoring for Uganda. The other three came in last month's Cecafa U-20 Women Championship - against Burundi, Eritrea and Djibouti - in a tournament that Uganda lost to Ethiopia at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru.

But this was also her second goal in the qualifiers with the first coming in that 3-1 home win over Kenya in the previous round.

South Africa settled into the game after the half hour mark and should have equalized when captain Lonathemba Mhlongo and striker Joy Daniels Chelsea headed Fikile Magama's crosses over the bar and wide in the 31st and 38th minutes respectively.

Both sides looked uninspired after the break and it took till the 66th minute for Uganda to produce something of note.

Captainn Fauzia Najjemba and Nalukenge combined to win a freekick from about 20 yards but the latter's low effort was saved by Nthabiseng.

In the 76th minute, Kunihira hit the crossbar too just before her and Nalukenge made way for Lillian Mutuuzo and Zaina Nandede respectively.

Two minutes later, Uganda failed to capitalize on an attack promoting a counter attack from Chelsea.

But the number 9 was denied by a timely interception in the box by Nyinagahirwa.

However, Nakacwa needed to clear the resulting corner off the line.

Uganda had two more chances but Mutuuzo flashed an effort across goal in the 81st minute while Nthabiseng punched away a freekick from Najjemba.