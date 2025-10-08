Uganda taking chances in W. Cup bid

It’s not how you start but how you finish. It’s the business end of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification and for Uganda, this is the moment it always gets out of hand.

The automatic first position seems to be firmly in Algeria’s hand as they host punching bags Somalia in Thursday’s game that could see them secure the spot in the finals with a game to spare.

For Uganda, it’s mission possible. The Cranes travel to Francistown Stadium to meet the Botswana Zebras in a do-or-die Caf World Cup qualifier. With Botswana mathematically out of the running, a confident Cranes side will be eager to keep the chase alive.

The Uganda Cranes head into the clash in second place on 15 points, four behind leaders Algeria. Fresh from an impressive run that includes a 4–0 demolition of Mozambique and a historic Chan quarter-final appearance, Uganda have their eyes set on tightening the race at the top.

Realistic chance?

Uganda’s chances of progressing in the qualifiers rest on keeping the second place.

Uganda ranks seventh among the second-best placed teams in the Caf World Cup qualifiers, with 15 points from 8 matches. This places them in a competitive position, though not among the top four runners-up who automatically advance to the next round.

The top four second-place teams across all eight Caf groups will progress to the next stage of qualification.

Currently, Gabon leads the second-place rankings with 18 points and a +10 goal difference, followed by Madagascar and DR Congo, each with 16 points. Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and Namibia are also in contention, each with 15 points.

Therefore, Uganda's performance in their match against Botswana, along with the results in other groups, will be crucial in determining their progression in the qualifiers.

Head coach Paul Put emphasised, “We respect Botswana, but our focus is on our game. We have to be disciplined defensively and take our chances. Playing away is always challenging, but the team is ready for this test.”

Botswana, sitting fifth with nine points, are under pressure to deliver in front of their home fans. The Zebras have endured a mixed qualifying campaign—three wins, five defeats, and no draws.

Cranes must do it without fans.

Head coach Morena Ramoreboli has made several changes for the upcoming fixtures. Two new midfielders have been called up: Thapelo Mabedi from Botswana Defence Force XI and Shanganani Ngada of Mochudi Centre Chiefs. Meanwhile, Gaborone United duo Mpho Kgaswane and Thabo Maponda return to the squad after lengthy absences.

Ramoreboli said, “We know Uganda are strong, but playing at home gives us confidence. We have added fresh legs to the squad and hope to take advantage of every opportunity.

Depth key for Cranes

While Botswana boast a disciplined core, they lack depth across several positions. Uganda, by contrast, have more flexibility allowing them Cranes to adapt to different match situations, an advantage that could prove decisive.