Uganda, Tanzania battle for U-18 gold

Uganda and Tanzania battle for gold as the Cecafa U-18 Women Championship comes to a close at Azam Complex Friday in Dar-es-Salaam.

Both sides have hardly put a foot wrong in the tournament that started last week. They have won all their past three games in the round-robin competition without conceding a goal.

However, coach Ayub Khalifa’s Uganda have grown from strength to strength in front of goal – going from scoring just once against Ethiopia to putting seven past Burundi on Tuesday this week. That puts them at a slight advantage where a draw will be enough for them to win the competition.

“The girls executed all instructions well and I hope we can do the same in the defining game against Tanzania,” Khalifa said.

Bakari Shime’s Tanzania, on the other hand, have their work cut out. Only a win can do. Their coach also believes that it can only be possible if they win the midfield battle against Uganda.

“We have worked on the midfield to be vibrant enough because we do not just need to score goals but enough goals to win the game.

Our opponents have a good team. If you look at all their matches they have had a strategy that has worked and got them the results,” Shime told the Tanzania Football Federation social media channels ahead of today’s clash.

Uganda’s midfield comprises Krusum Namutebi, Agnes Nabukenya and captain Phionah Nabulime – who know a lot about each other after nearly two years of playing with each other at Kawempe Muslim.